Determining whether or not the Firestick's design provides dependable flame protection would require some windy day testing, but another advantage of the design is apparent just by looking at it and comparing with more traditional folding canister-top stoves like those mentioned above. The Firestick's cylindrical silhouette is smooth and snag-free, no little pointy edges on which to catch or tear your ultralight wind-breaking pullover. More traditional three-prong canister stoves have pointed or toothed feet that could get caught and possibly rip the type of thin fabrics involved in gram-shaving, fast-and-light activities. The pointy bits on the Firestick pack inside the smooth sides and upper edges.