Starchitect-designed tent provides two-story glamping luxury

Following its 3D-printed hotel and sustainable HQ, the latest design from high-profile studio the Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) is a... tent. Created with cabin manufacturer Nokken, the Softshell shelter offers glamping-style outdoor luxury spread over two floors.

Bringing to mind a safari tent or similar, the Softshell is envisioned as a garden studio, guest accommodation, or a personal retreat, and features a timber frame. Its fabric comes in multiple colors and consists of a weather-resistant canvas. It's promised to be hardwearing and an insulation layer can be added for colder climes, if required.

The renders depict an optional exterior deck with some seating, while the interior proper, which measures 18 sq m (193 sq ft), looks relatively simple and spacious. Nokken's suggested layout includes a sofa bed and a small wood-burning stove on the ground floor, as well as a storage area and a bedside table.

A ladder leads up to the optional upper floor, which is netted, like the Mina tiny house by Baluchon, and should be useful as a hangout area or for storage, or perhaps even a sleeping loft. The focus seems to be more on glamping sites and hotels, though it is also being sold to individuals too.

The Softshell's interior can be optioned with an upstairs netted floor area and a wood-burning stove for warmth Nokken

"With the Softshell, we're offering the hospitality industry something that stands apart from traditional tented structures," explains Nokken co-founder James Van Tromp. "It merges the design sophistication of permanent architecture with the flexibility of a temporary solution, catering to guests who want to be immersed in nature, but with the design aesthetic and level of comfort they would expect in a luxury hotel."

Of course this sort of luxury glamping experience isn't going cost the same as the two-person pop-up tent you might have stashed in the garage. The Softshell is available for pre-order from US$22,500. Initial deliveries are expected by mid-2025. This isn't BIG's first foray into small shelters either, and the firm previously released the A45 cabin.

Sources: Nokken, BIG