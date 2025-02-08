Small triple-decker modular camper cube sleeps 6 ... people or bikes

A wide-open cargo trailer that becomes a smartly configured two-story camper, the new Cube 3 from Sportcaravan is a "great transformer" meant to serve as the ultimate modular trailer. It alternates between gear hauling, sleeping and base camping dominance without ever becoming a burdensome hunk of metal and GRP dragging down the tow vehicle. In fact, the 2,755-lb (1,250-kg, GVWR) trailer is designed with electric tow vehicles in mind.

Sportcaravan has built its brand around seamlessly combining toy-hauling utility with small camper comforts. We've previously watched it do so with the Sportcaravan Cube 5, and now it presents a smaller Cube 3 that doesn't skip a beat. In fact, it might prove the most versatile Sportcaravan yet.

The new Cube 3 becomes the flagship of Sportcaravan's lineup, using an ultra-modular design for maximum versatility Sportcaravan

Since our previous coverage of Sportcaravan, the German shop has shaken up its lineup. Gone are the larger Cube 4 and 5 models, replaced with a smaller family that now tops out at the 16.7-foot-long (5.1-m) Cube 3. There's not even any sign of the Cube 1 Sportcaravan debuted just a year and a half ago, as the "1" spot in the line has been reassigned to an even smaller tent-top micro-trailer with front-loading bike carrier.

It seems the smaller the better at Sportcaravan these days, and while the Cube 3 isn't super tiny, it's definitely quite compact for a six-sleeper capable of hauling up to six mountain bikes. It offers that capacity using a deconstructed build quite unlike previous Sportcaravan designs.

Instead of a permanent floor plan, furniture and interior equipment, the Cube 3 starts off as a completely empty fiberglass-sandwich box, its only interior features consisting of tie-down track lining the floor and walls, side door and rear tailgate entries, felt headliner, AA battery-powered LED lighting, a side window, a ceiling vent, and PVC flooring.

The 13,900-euro base Cube 3 isn't a warm or pretty space, but it is a versatile blank canvas ready to serve loyally as a cargo trailer or build up into a capable modular camper Sportcaravan

To be sure, the base Cube 3 is not a camper but a particularly versatile, ready-to-haul cargo trailer. It can be used to tow any type of cargo, including bicycles and sports equipment, lawn care equipment and supplies, tools and construction materials, or an entire life's worth of belongings when moving homes. All that tie-down track is there to help keep everything safe and secure, and Sportcaravan also offers more purpose-specific mounts and carrier hardware for things like motorbike and bicycles.

To put a finer point on it, Sportcaravan says the base Cube 3 can carry up to six mountain bikes, five e-bikes or three motorcycles. From there, buyers can add basic overnighting with a rooftop tent (RTT) affixed to the optional roof rail package, allowing them to keep their motorcycles, bikes, canoes or what have you under lock and key while sleeping comfortably above. Sportcaravan offers RTTs from German brand Vickywood but also says its roof rails are compatible with virtually any RTT.

A quick few steps up to the Vickywood two-person rooftop tent Sportcaravan

Those who choose to go with a Vickywood tent, like the two-person Cumaru Light 152 hardshell wedge tent, can also opt for the interior hatch Sportcaravan introduced on last year's Cube 1. That kit connects the caravan interior directly to the inside of the rooftop tent via a ladder-accessed interior pass-through, a veritable trapdoor between two independent spaces.

To transform the Cube 3 into an all-out multi-level camper, buyers can select from various modules and components to transform the empty cargo cabin into a living space. Each module mounts securely to the tie-down tracks; combine them all together and you'll get a camping trailer includes a kitchen, shower, toilet room, dining area, sleeping for six people, and even a little room still left for toys.

Inside a fully outfitted Cube 3 camping trailer Sportcaravan

The available toilet room and kitchen are designed to fit side by side against the trailer's front wall. The kitchen block includes an integrated sink, water pump, 13-L fresh and waste water canisters, portable single-burner cartridge stove and worktop. For food storage, Sportcaravan offers both a Dometic CFX35 fridge/freezer and a vacuum-insulated Qool Box cooler.

The toilet room doesn't include a sink or shower but serves simply as a private closed-door space for using the portable composting or cassette toilet. Those who want a shower can add the simple Ortlieb water bag shower system outside, with or without the available Vickywood privacy tent.

The triple sleeping stack includes the lower convertible dining bench bed, the upper foldaway bed and the rooftop tent accessible from the inner hatch Sportcaravan

As far as sleeping six, the first two bunk up in the rooftop tent. From there, an optional drop-down 59 x 83-in (150 x 210-cm) rear bed sleeps two more at night and moves out of the way in the day. The last two occupants can use the third optional bed kit, which converts the dual central dining benches over into a 61 x 79-in (155 x 200-cm) sleeping area below the upper bed. Sportcaravan also offers a folding dining table for use with the benches during the day.

Tally time. As nice as modularity and versatility are to have when planning road trips, they add up at the cash register. The empty 1,213-lb (550-kg) Sportcaravan Cube 3 starts at €13,900 (approx. US$14,350), but after adding the aforementioned rooftop tent with hatch and roof rails, toilet room with cassette toilet, kitchen block, dining benches and table, two beds, and outdoor shower with tent, the Cube 3 price climbs to €24,310 ($25,125). The Qool cooler tacks on another €470, the Dometic fridge €850.

Finding adventure with the Sportcaravan Cube 3 Sportcaravan

While that's a quick 75% leap in price, you end up with a highly versatile trailer that can be easily deconstructed down to an empty cargo hauler or equipped back up into a six-person camper with space for a couple bikes – a little tagalong that's bound to get some serious use for work, home and play. Sportcaravan offers loads of additional options, including external gear carry solutions, awnings, chassis and payload upgrades, a ceramic heater/power bank, and a folding load ramp.

Source: Sportcaravan

