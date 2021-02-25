Pocket multi-tool cuts, tensions, pulls, measures ... and starts fires

For multi-tool makers and everyday carry aficionados, the wallet-friendly form factor of a credit card has a strong appeal. The M.020 Camping Tool Card is another interesting example of this, squeezing a number of campsite-oriented functions into a package that will be right at home in your pocket.

The M.020 Camping Tool Card is the latest from Tactica Gear, whose magnetic hex bit multitool we looked at back in 2019. The M.020 is a decidedly slimmer implement with a thickness of just 6.5 mm, meaning that while it's not strictly shaped like a card, it can be easily slid into a wallet or pocket as you head into the wild or simply go about your daily business.

Built into the M.020 tool is a ferrocerium striker rod that can be removed from the body for fire-starting purposes Tactica Gear

Crafted from Grade-5 titanium or stainless steel, the M.020 measures 92 mm (3.6 in) long and 56 mm (2.2 in) wide. Built in is a ferrocerium striker rod that can be removed from the body for fire-starting purposes and allows the rods to be easily replaced when worn down.

Other tools aimed at helping users set up at camp include a rope cutter, rope tensioner and a tent peg puller, which all work with designated finger pulls at the top end of the tool for ease of use. Also onboard are imperial and metric rulers, a pry bar, can opener, flat screwdriver and a bottle opener for when the work is done.

A rope cutter, rope tensioner and a tent peg puller all work with designated finger pulls at the top end of the tool for ease of use Tactica Gear

The M.020 weighs just 35 g (1.5 oz) and is available in orange, black, silver and titanium, all priced at US$35, with shipping to kick off this month.

Source: Tactica Gear