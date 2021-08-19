Tail Table backpacks on the rear seat and slides out for tailgate time

Whether you're road tripping and need to stop for a snack or pulling up for full-blown tailgate festivities, table space is always a welcome addition, though some solutions come easier than others. The new floating Tail Table from Colorado's Space Innovation Labs skews well and truly toward the convenient end of the spectrum, cleverly attaching to the trunk of most vehicles and sliding out to offer plenty of space for food and drink.

The Tail Table is designed to work with any car that uses a U- or I-shaped latch to secure its trunk, locking in with hooks and the help of small legs that rest on the back bumper to prop itself up. Because these legs are adjustable, the Tail Table can work on uneven ground, while nylon material over a honeycomb core keeps it lightweight and strong enough to support over 200 lb (90 kg) at the base, or more than 25 lb (11 kg) at the far edges.

Space Innovation Labs says the Tail Table will work with 95 percent of cars, SUVs and vans Space Innovation Labs

The main table offers roughly 24 x 10 in (60 x 25 cm) of space, but a tray slides out from underneath and uses fold-out wings to extend this to a generous 48 x 30 in (122 x 76 cm) area when fully extended. The table has a thickness of 3 in (7.6 cm), and thoughtfully etched around its edges are six holders for stemmed wine glasses.

The table is topped with changeable, dishwasher-safe food preparation mats and a chopping board, complete with channels to drain any liquids away and prevent them spilling into your vehicle's interior. And when not in use, the folded down Tail Table can be packed into a purpose-made bag that straps to the back of a seat for safe and space-saving travel.

The Tail Table stows away behind the rear seats Space Innovation Labs

Space Innovation Labs says the Tail Table will work with 95 percent of cars, SUVs, vans or any vehicle with the necessary I- or U-shaped latch. The table itself is currently up for presale at a price of US$170, while an extra $50 will land you the deluxe package, which includes plastic wine and tumbler glasses, storage pockets for utensils and cutlery, and straps for carrying plates. Shipping is slated for the US fall.

Source: Space Innovation Labs