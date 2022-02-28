© 2022 New Atlas
Outdoors

Tidey clock features a real-time animated display of local tides

By Ben Coxworth
February 28, 2022
Tidey clock features a real-ti...
Although pictured on the beach here, the Tidey tidal clock is designed for use in the home
Although pictured on the beach here, the Tidey tidal clock is designed for use in the home
View 2 Images
A close look at Tidey's construction
1/2
A close look at Tidey's construction
Although pictured on the beach here, the Tidey tidal clock is designed for use in the home
2/2
Although pictured on the beach here, the Tidey tidal clock is designed for use in the home

Whether you're a surfer, a sailor or simply a beachcomber, it's important to know the current cycle of the tide at your favorite beach. And while apps do provide that info, the Tidey tidal clock does so in what is claimed to be a much easier-to-understand fashion.

Invented by British sea swimmer, surfer and product designer Gareth James, Tidey uses a home's Wi-Fi network to access an online database of over 1,000 beaches located around the world. When users first set the device up, they use a smartphone or computer to choose their beach (or at least the closest one to it) from that list, which is categorized by country.

From that point on, Tidey's color animated display continuously shows both the height and direction of the tide at that location – it's claimed to be accurate to within 10 thousandths of a second. If the user relocates, or just decides that they like another beach on the list better, they can change their beach selection via an online setup page.

A close look at Tidey's construction
A close look at Tidey's construction

The device itself is made mainly of 100-percent recycled card stock, along with a biodegradable PLA (polylactic acid) bioplastic screen. At the end of its lifecycle, the whole thing can be returned to the manufacturer for recycling and reuse of its parts. Additionally, in order to save power, it automatically goes into a low-brightness sleep mode at night.

Should you be interested, Tidey is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of £80 (about US$107) will get you one. That price includes a one-year data subscription, after which you'll have to pay £4.99 ($7) annually.

There's more information in the following video.

Tidey tidal clock

Sources: Kickstarter, Tidey

Tags

OutdoorsKickstarterClockOcean
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!