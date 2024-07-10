Sub-$10K Toyota pickup camper blows out cabin space with serious flare

One of the names we haven't yet looked at in the fast-expanding pickup camping topper segment, California's Topo Toppers has been on the market for three years with models bearing fun names like "Badlander" and "Mesa." Its latest topper debuts as its roomiest yet, pairing flared-out vertical sidewalls with a full-length pop-up roof to offer serious living space and super-queen-sized sleeping atop the Toyota Tacoma and other market-leading trucks. If you've ever woken up in the middle of the night feeling cramped and claustrophobic in a smaller wedge topper, this one might just be for you.

Topo already has a full-length pop-top with its original Badlander model, but the all-new Rincon gives it a competitor for even more spacious toppers like the Tune M1 and Four Wheel Project M. Topo flares the sides past the bed rails for more space but keeps them around the width of the fender flares so as to avoid getting into really large, heavy, drag-inducing camper size.

The flares open up more volume directly over the truck bed, but more importantly they widen out the roof and its sleeping platform. Topo is then able to fit in a super-queen-size 72 x 80-in (183 x 203-cm, full-size truck variant) bed area that Australians would call a proper king (Americans add an extra 4 in of width to that label).

The wider sides open up a more capacious lower interior and a large Australian king-size bed Topo Toppers

Whatever royal appointment you'd like to give them, the Rincon bed options, which include a 64 x 80-in (163 x 203-cm) sleeping area for midsize trucks, are much wider than the respective 52 x 80- and 50 x 80-in (132 x 203-cm and 127 x 203-cm) beds on the Topo Badlander. Topo further ups the Rincon comfort level with a thicker 4-in (10-cm) dual-density trifold mattress.

As mentioned, the Rincon's flared-out walls add some elbow room in the bed below, and Topo also offers optional MOLLE panels for filling out the space. These provide an organizational upgrade for hanging various gear. Smaller MOLLE panels come standard in the pop-up area, serving both as organizers and structural supports for holding the roof in raised position.

Slider windows and exterior L-track are available optionally Topo Toppers

Also included as part of the Rincon's standard package are four mesh tent windows with removable vinyl inserts and fixed cab and tailgate windows. Beyond that, the aluminum-bodied topper is positioned as the buyer's own blank canvas, and Topo offers a full options list that includes a front drop-down/slider window, upper and lower LED lighting kits, solar power, a MaxxAir fan, and exterior L-track for mounting accessories.

The US$9,750 Rincon provides a lower entry point than either the $12,999 Tune M1 or $11,495 Four Wheel M for those who seek a topper with above-average interior volume. That price is for the midsize version with either 5- or 6-foot truck bed, and weight starts right around the 400-lb (181-kg) mark. The 425-lb+ (193-kg+) full-size version starts at $10,250 and can be ordered for 5.5- or 6.5-foot beds.

Topo gives a complete tour of their latest model in the four-minute video below.

Introducing The Rincon - Our Biggest And Best Camper To Date!

Source: Topo Toppers