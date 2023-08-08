Trakka blows up camper van into stackable RV building blocks

Trakka makes some of Australia's most rugged, amenity-loaded Outback-ready camper vans aimed at everyone from responsibility-free perma-roamers to digital nomads. With its latest build, it deconstructs the camper van down into its most basic elements, giving DIY builders a simple plug-and-play ecosystem for transforming a small van into an expedition-ready adventure van. The all-new Trakkit lineup also offers amateur builders the flexibility to furnish either the van tailgate or interior, creating the perfect blend of shelter and outdoor living space. Buyers can install the full kit all at once and get out on the road immediately or build up their perfect van over time.

Trakka springboards off Dometic's modular lineup to create one of the most modular camper van systems out there, supplying key needs like electricity, refrigeration and cooking power. One thing Trakka does not provide – any kind of bed or mattress. So Trakkit builders will want to have a separate overnight solution lined up, whether that's a convertible van bench/bed, rooftop tent, ground tent, or just a hotel-booking app.

Helping customers out is the fact that Trakka's system is designed to be mounted in the rear of the van, for outdoor tailgate cooking, or on the side in the center of the van for indoor cooking and a more traditional VW California vibe. Builders can choose based upon their preferred sleeping configuration and greater floor plan.

Trakka Trakkit kit set up in the side of the van Trakka

Installation starts with the Trakka base plates, which are matched to the van model and location (side or rear) and also available in a DIY version that can be cut to shape. The plates bolt to the van floor to deliver the foundation of the build-it-yourself puzzle.

From there, buyers can select individual modules to mount to the base plate or on top of each other. Options at launch are a 35-L Dometic CFX fridge (with mounting base); a sink box that comprises two 11-L Dometic canisters, a Dometic HYD electric faucet and a collapsible sink basin; a cooking block with induction cooktop, two drawers and a magnetic overhead LED lamp; a power block with Bluetti 1,440-Wh power station; and two styles of storage module.

Trakkit users can mount, stack and rearrange modules as best works for them Trakka

The blocks connect to the base plates or atop each other using the interlocking metal tab hardware, essentially building up like a child's building set. Users can stack them in the way that works best, then reconfigure on the fly if it doesn't work out quite as well in the field as it did in their minds. The components are also designed to be removed completely and reinstalled as needed, increasing versatility.

The Trakkit is similar in spirt and style to the Happier Adaptiv van kit, Girovaga Box set and other fully modular kits we've seen in various markets around the world, albeit designed for Australia, with Trakka's own signature connectivity hardware, materials and module design. Perhaps owing to the company's past work designing mobile office campers, its kit also has a more tech-focused tilt than average, which should future-proof it nicely. The all-electric gas-free options could work hand-in-hand with current and future electric vans in supporting completely local emissions-free camping.

The light bar up top comes with the cooking module and can be removed from the dock for flexibility Trakka

Trakka also plans to grow the Trakkit ecosystem in the future, mentioning additions like an ensuite bathroom tent with toilet and hot shower, Starlink web connectivity, coffeemaker module and air conditioner. It also plans to launch a mobile base that can be used to roll the components out, both for transport to and from the van and for use around the deck, pool and more. Eventually, it intends to expand past vans and offer Trakkit solutions that fit other vehicles.

Each current component of the Trakkit system is priced individually, starting with the AU$380 base plate, available specifically for the Mercedes Vito, Volkswagen T6.1 Transporter LWB and VW Multivan, in addition to the DIY version. The power block is the most expensive module at AU$2,300, followed by the $1,770 refrigerator module (Dometic CFX + mounting plate), $940 water and cooking modules, and $380 storage modules. Trakka also offers a AU$1,299 420-W folding solar panel for charging the power station battery.

Trakka offers a DIY base plate that buyers can fit to their own vans and also model-specific plates for Mercedes and VW vans Trakka

Add those prices together, and you're looking at AU$6,710 (approx. US$4,400) for all the functional modules, a single storage module and one base plate. Up that to AU$8,009 (US$5,250) if you want the solar panel. Trakka announced the launch of Trakkit preorders this week and plans to begin delivery in September, as Australian spring gets underway.

The short video below shows just how flexible the Trakkit system can be.

Trakkit by TRAKKA: revolutionary modular van kits

Source: Trakka

