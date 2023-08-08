© 2023 New Atlas
Outdoors

Trakka blows up camper van into stackable RV building blocks

By C.C. Weiss
August 08, 2023
Trakka blows up camper van into stackable RV building blocks
Trakka deconstructs the camper interior and kitchen into a series of modules, with plans to add additional models in the future
Trakka deconstructs the camper interior and kitchen into a series of modules, with plans to add additional models in the future
View 14 Images
Trakka deconstructs the camper interior and kitchen into a series of modules, with plans to add additional models in the future
1/14
Trakka deconstructs the camper interior and kitchen into a series of modules, with plans to add additional models in the future
With a rear base plate, the Trakkit system sets up as a tailgate kitchen with power
2/14
With a rear base plate, the Trakkit system sets up as a tailgate kitchen with power
Trakka's Trakkit system creates an organized camper ready to pack up and go in seconds
3/14
Trakka's Trakkit system creates an organized camper ready to pack up and go in seconds
The cooking module comes with an induction cooktop, utensil drawer and dish drawer
4/14
The cooking module comes with an induction cooktop, utensil drawer and dish drawer
An expandable 420-W solar panel helps Trakkit owners keep the power station topped off
5/14
An expandable 420-W solar panel helps Trakkit owners keep the power station topped off
The Bluetti power station runs equipment like the refrigerator and electric-pump faucet
6/14
The Bluetti power station runs equipment like the refrigerator and electric-pump faucet
Trakkit users can mount, stack and rearrange modules as best works for them
7/14
Trakkit users can mount, stack and rearrange modules as best works for them
Trakka offers a DIY base plate that buyers can fit to their own vans and also model-specific plates for Mercedes and VW vans
8/14
Trakka offers a DIY base plate that buyers can fit to their own vans and also model-specific plates for Mercedes and VW vans
Those who prefer to cook inside will like the side base plate option
9/14
Those who prefer to cook inside will like the side base plate option
The light bar up top comes with the cooking module and can be removed from the dock for flexibility
10/14
The light bar up top comes with the cooking module and can be removed from the dock for flexibility
Trakka Trakkit kit set up in the side of the van
11/14
Trakka Trakkit kit set up in the side of the van
The water module includes 22 liters of fresh water, a faucet and a collapsible sink basin
12/14
The water module includes 22 liters of fresh water, a faucet and a collapsible sink basin
The induction cooker eliminates the need for propane for cleaner cooking
13/14
The induction cooker eliminates the need for propane for cleaner cooking
The Dometic CFX 35 refrigerator offers electric cooling space for food and beverage
14/14
The Dometic CFX 35 refrigerator offers electric cooling space for food and beverage
View gallery - 14 images

Trakka makes some of Australia's most rugged, amenity-loaded Outback-ready camper vans aimed at everyone from responsibility-free perma-roamers to digital nomads. With its latest build, it deconstructs the camper van down into its most basic elements, giving DIY builders a simple plug-and-play ecosystem for transforming a small van into an expedition-ready adventure van. The all-new Trakkit lineup also offers amateur builders the flexibility to furnish either the van tailgate or interior, creating the perfect blend of shelter and outdoor living space. Buyers can install the full kit all at once and get out on the road immediately or build up their perfect van over time.

Trakka springboards off Dometic's modular lineup to create one of the most modular camper van systems out there, supplying key needs like electricity, refrigeration and cooking power. One thing Trakka does not provide – any kind of bed or mattress. So Trakkit builders will want to have a separate overnight solution lined up, whether that's a convertible van bench/bed, rooftop tent, ground tent, or just a hotel-booking app.

Helping customers out is the fact that Trakka's system is designed to be mounted in the rear of the van, for outdoor tailgate cooking, or on the side in the center of the van for indoor cooking and a more traditional VW California vibe. Builders can choose based upon their preferred sleeping configuration and greater floor plan.

Trakka Trakkit kit set up in the side of the van
Trakka Trakkit kit set up in the side of the van

Installation starts with the Trakka base plates, which are matched to the van model and location (side or rear) and also available in a DIY version that can be cut to shape. The plates bolt to the van floor to deliver the foundation of the build-it-yourself puzzle.

From there, buyers can select individual modules to mount to the base plate or on top of each other. Options at launch are a 35-L Dometic CFX fridge (with mounting base); a sink box that comprises two 11-L Dometic canisters, a Dometic HYD electric faucet and a collapsible sink basin; a cooking block with induction cooktop, two drawers and a magnetic overhead LED lamp; a power block with Bluetti 1,440-Wh power station; and two styles of storage module.

Trakkit users can mount, stack and rearrange modules as best works for them
Trakkit users can mount, stack and rearrange modules as best works for them

The blocks connect to the base plates or atop each other using the interlocking metal tab hardware, essentially building up like a child's building set. Users can stack them in the way that works best, then reconfigure on the fly if it doesn't work out quite as well in the field as it did in their minds. The components are also designed to be removed completely and reinstalled as needed, increasing versatility.

The Trakkit is similar in spirt and style to the Happier Adaptiv van kit, Girovaga Box set and other fully modular kits we've seen in various markets around the world, albeit designed for Australia, with Trakka's own signature connectivity hardware, materials and module design. Perhaps owing to the company's past work designing mobile office campers, its kit also has a more tech-focused tilt than average, which should future-proof it nicely. The all-electric gas-free options could work hand-in-hand with current and future electric vans in supporting completely local emissions-free camping.

The light bar up top comes with the cooking module and can be removed from the dock for flexibility
The light bar up top comes with the cooking module and can be removed from the dock for flexibility

Trakka also plans to grow the Trakkit ecosystem in the future, mentioning additions like an ensuite bathroom tent with toilet and hot shower, Starlink web connectivity, coffeemaker module and air conditioner. It also plans to launch a mobile base that can be used to roll the components out, both for transport to and from the van and for use around the deck, pool and more. Eventually, it intends to expand past vans and offer Trakkit solutions that fit other vehicles.

Each current component of the Trakkit system is priced individually, starting with the AU$380 base plate, available specifically for the Mercedes Vito, Volkswagen T6.1 Transporter LWB and VW Multivan, in addition to the DIY version. The power block is the most expensive module at AU$2,300, followed by the $1,770 refrigerator module (Dometic CFX + mounting plate), $940 water and cooking modules, and $380 storage modules. Trakka also offers a AU$1,299 420-W folding solar panel for charging the power station battery.

Trakka offers a DIY base plate that buyers can fit to their own vans and also model-specific plates for Mercedes and VW vans
Trakka offers a DIY base plate that buyers can fit to their own vans and also model-specific plates for Mercedes and VW vans

Add those prices together, and you're looking at AU$6,710 (approx. US$4,400) for all the functional modules, a single storage module and one base plate. Up that to AU$8,009 (US$5,250) if you want the solar panel. Trakka announced the launch of Trakkit preorders this week and plans to begin delivery in September, as Australian spring gets underway.

The short video below shows just how flexible the Trakkit system can be.

Trakkit by TRAKKA: revolutionary modular van kits

Source: Trakka

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

Outdoorscamper-in-a-boxModularTrakka CampersRVmini-campervanCampervanCampingOutdoors
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!