Dometic turns car into camper via stackable, trunk-sized base camp kit

The name "Dometic" graces our pages quite regularly, usually as a third-party supplier of appliances and fixtures that appear in the myriad RVs and camper builds we cover. With its all-new Go line, Dometic has leapt outside the RV and launched standalone equipment and accessories designed to fit neatly into a car trunk and set up into a comfy open-air base camp. Along with an innovative untethered water faucet, the newly launched Go family includes burly camp furniture and rugged cargo boxes built to fend off the elements.

Dometic has been on an absolute tear the past few years, charging into new markets, acquiring well-known name brands like Front Runner Outfitters and Igloo coolers, and continuing to grow its lineup of mobile living and outdoor equipment. Launched last week in the US and Australia, the Go lineup has become its latest addition.

Dometic's new Go folding camping chair and HC50 storage box team up with some of its older portable camping gear, including the CFX fridge on the far right Dometic

While new in name, the Go family certainly doesn't mark the first time Dometic has thought outside the RV box. The company has been impressing overland and car camping crowds with its CFX series of portable, cooler-style fridge/freezers for years, offering a versatile electric cooler solution that works in full-blown RVs but also trucks, SUVs boats and other vehicles. With the available PLB lithium battery pack, CFX fridges even readily travel off the vehicle and cool food on the open forest or desert floor.

With the new Go Hydration Water Jug and Faucet (which could really use a more creative name), Dometic has added Part Two of a deconstructed RV kitchen for vehicle tailgate or open-air camp. The rugged 11-L LDPE water canister works on its own for carrying drinking water and turns into a handy washing system when paired with the battery-powered Faucet that attaches to the canister spout or adheres to the accompanying pod or other magnetic surface.

The Go Hydration Faucet is good for cooking, drinking, washing up and brushing teeth Dometic

The Go Hydration combo makes a handy device for washing hands, brushing teeth, and neatly pouring drinking and cooking water without having to tip an 11-L jug. Slide a collapsible basin below the faucet, and it becomes an ultra-portable off-grid sink for soaking and washing dishes. The Jug retails for US$70, the Faucet for $100.

We're a little surprised Dometic hasn't completed the RV-style kitchen trio (stove/sink/fridge) with a portable Go stove for the US market, especially considering it already has a few nice options on the Australian market. However, it does bring the food-prep and dining surface with the new height-adjustable bamboo Go Compact Camp Table, which is complemented by the folding Compact Camp Chair and Compact Camp Bench. The folding table retails for $200, the chair for $150 and the bench for $100.

The goal of the Go series is to offer car camping essentials that store neatly together inside a trunk Dometic

No base camp is complete without a pile of miscellaneous gear, tools, accessories, and odds and ends. Dometic looks to keep all these items neatly corralled and fully protected from wear and tear with the stackable 50-L Go PAC H50 Hard Storage box. Built from a combination of aluminum and high-impact-resistant polymer, the latched box provides sturdy, secure water- and dust-resistant storage for camping and travel gear.

The H50 stores neatly in the trunk, stacks together with other H50s, secures in place via integrated tie-down points and carries easily via integrated handles. At $150, Dometic's cargo box is priced around mid-market between top-end solutions from brands like Pelican and Zarges and lower-priced offerings from its own Front Runner brand and competitors like Plano or Rubbermaid.

The PAC H50 is a stackable hard storage box with integrated carry handles and tie-downs Dometic

Those who really want to micro-tune their organization can add the Go PAC10 and 20 soft-sided storage cases. A single PAC20 and two PAC10s fit neatly together inside a PAC H50 hard case, further organizing and protecting gear. Of course, the soft-sided PACs can also be used on their own, and available insulated inserts turn them into soft coolers. The 10 costs $60, and the 20 costs $100, while respective insulated inserts are $40 and $50.

Go PAC soft storage containers work on their own or fit snugly inside the HC50 hard cargo box to provide organization Dometic

Dometic began rolling out the new Go products last week, but some of the aforementioned items have yet to launch. The company will continue the rollout through May, and you can take a closer look at available and upcoming Go products at dometic.com/go.

Source: Dometic

