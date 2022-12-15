Swedish eco-retreat suspends guests amid the treetops

Renowned Swedish architect Gert Wingårdh is the creative force behind a new eco-retreat that is suspended in the treetops of a Swedish pine forest. Located in Sällehägnad, approximately four miles (6.5 km) outside the center of the Holsbybrunn locality, Trakt Forest Hotel boasts five timber cabins that float above the ground, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves within the surrounding nature.

"Trakt’s five suites are merely shells that put nature in focus and make a stay in the woods possible," explained Wingårdh. "By elevating the buildings, the suites get closer to the treetops and leaves the ground untouched. It gives a feeling of being in between [...] The silence, the nature, the wind. You, floating under a pine canopy. That’s it."

Each cabin is built from locally harvested timber, and balanced above a series of eight steel pillars, with extra care taken to reduce the footprint upon the existing landscape. The retreats are built as minimalist structures, with raw interior pine paneling, simple interior furnishings, a wood fire for heating, and local Termoträ wool for insulation. Access to each individual cabin is provided via a metal footbridge, which delicately weaves its way through the pine trees.

Surrounded by trees and snow, guests are protected from the noise of the outside world Trakt Forest Hotel

Each suite features an open lounge with a floor-to-ceiling panoramic feature window, a central bathroom, and a cozy master bedroom. The suites boast openings to the sky, including in the bedroom, which allow guests to expand their experience towards the sky and stargaze at night from the comfort of their bed.

Each suite features an open lounge with a wood fire Trakt Forest Hotel

Guests can enjoy a getaway package that includes an overnight stay in one of the cabins, a private outdoor hot tub experience underneath the stars, a three-course dinner and breakfast, starting at US$720 per couple.

Source: Trakt Forest Hotel