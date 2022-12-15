© 2022 New Atlas
Swedish eco-retreat suspends guests amid the treetops

By Bridget Borgobello
December 15, 2022
The cabins offer an open view of the untouched forest
Each suite features a panoramic feature window,
Renowned Swedish architect Gert Wingårdh is behind the new eco-retreat that is suspended in the treetops of a Swedish pine forest
Trakt Forest Hotel is located in Sällehägnad, approximately four miles outside the center of Holsbybrunn in Sweden
The cabins are reached via metal foot-bridges that delicately weaves through the forest
Trakt Forest Hotel boasts five timber cabins that float above the ground
Trakt Forest Hotel boasts five timber cabins that float above the ground
Each cabin is balanced above a series of eight steel pillars
Each cabin is built from locally harvested timber
Each cabin is built from locally harvested timber
Guests can stargaze at night from the comfort of their bed
The suites boast openings to the sky, allowing guests to expand their experience towards the sky
Trakt Forest Hotel offers guests a unique experience to fully immerse themselves within the surrounding nature
Scattered amid the pine forest, care was given to reduce the impact on the existing landscape
Scattered amid the pine forest, care was given to reduce the impact on the existing landscape
The retreats are built as minimalist cabins, with raw interior pine paneling
The forest suite is a sanctuary, the silence is your neighbor
The cabins offer an open view of the untouched forest
Each suite features an open lounge with a wood fire
Swedish eco-retreat suspends guests amid the treetops
The forest suites are the shells that put nature in focal point
Trakt Forest Hotel master bedroom
The forest invites guests to the tranquility to forget the stress of the city
Surrounded by trees and snow, guests are protected from the noise of the outside world
Metal bridge leads to the entrance of a single cabin
Trakt cabin floorplan by Gert Wingårdh
Trakt cabin floorplan by Gert Wingårdh
Renowned Swedish architect Gert Wingårdh is the creative force behind a new eco-retreat that is suspended in the treetops of a Swedish pine forest. Located in Sällehägnad, approximately four miles (6.5 km) outside the center of the Holsbybrunn locality, Trakt Forest Hotel boasts five timber cabins that float above the ground, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves within the surrounding nature.

"Trakt’s five suites are merely shells that put nature in focus and make a stay in the woods possible," explained Wingårdh. "By elevating the buildings, the suites get closer to the treetops and leaves the ground untouched. It gives a feeling of being in between [...] The silence, the nature, the wind. You, floating under a pine canopy. That’s it."

Each cabin is built from locally harvested timber, and balanced above a series of eight steel pillars, with extra care taken to reduce the footprint upon the existing landscape. The retreats are built as minimalist structures, with raw interior pine paneling, simple interior furnishings, a wood fire for heating, and local Termoträ wool for insulation. Access to each individual cabin is provided via a metal footbridge, which delicately weaves its way through the pine trees.

Each suite features an open lounge with a floor-to-ceiling panoramic feature window, a central bathroom, and a cozy master bedroom. The suites boast openings to the sky, including in the bedroom, which allow guests to expand their experience towards the sky and stargaze at night from the comfort of their bed.

Guests can enjoy a getaway package that includes an overnight stay in one of the cabins, a private outdoor hot tub experience underneath the stars, a three-course dinner and breakfast, starting at US$720 per couple.

Source: Trakt Forest Hotel

OutdoorsEco-lodgesustainable designTiny FootprintCabins
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

