Lightweight folding chair uses trekking poles as part of its frame

By Ben Coxworth
April 22, 2021
Lightweight folding chair uses...
The TrekChair, being assembled onsite
The TrekChair, being assembled onsite
Many hikers use trekking poles, plus they carry a folding camp chair in their backpack. The TrekChair is designed to both save space and reduce weight, by integrating the poles into the chair's frame.

Created by outdoor equipment manufacturer Get Out Gear, the TrekChair setup consists of the folding chair itself, along with a pair of telescoping carbon fiber trekking poles. That said, users can utilize their existing third-party poles – if they're of the telescoping carbon fiber persuasion.

When not in use, the chair folds down to about the size of a water bottle. It reportedly tips the scales at 680 grams (24 oz), and can be carried in a backpack pocket. Once it's time to sit down, the chair's shock-cord-linked aircraft aluminum frame is popped into shape, the poles are inserted into the back of that frame, then the ripstop nylon mesh seat is slipped over top.

The whole process is claimed to take no more than 30 seconds. Additionally, by adjusting the length of the poles, users are able to change the recline angle of the chair by up to 45 degrees. It can support hikers weighing a maximum of 113 kg (250 lb).

Along with their carbon construction, the poles feature cork handles with EVA foam extensions beneath, flip-lock mechanisms to secure and release their three telescoping sections, and a total extended length of 137 cm (54 in). They weigh 442 g (15.6 oz) per pair.

Should you be interested, the TrekChair is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$89 will get you just the chair, with $109 required for the chair and poles – the planned retail prices for those packages are $129 and $189, respectively.

The chair is demonstrated in the video below.

Source: Indiegogo

TrekChair - The 2-in1 Trekking Pole and Chair System

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
