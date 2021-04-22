Lightweight folding chair uses trekking poles as part of its frame

Many hikers use trekking poles, plus they carry a folding camp chair in their backpack. The TrekChair is designed to both save space and reduce weight, by integrating the poles into the chair's frame.

Created by outdoor equipment manufacturer Get Out Gear, the TrekChair setup consists of the folding chair itself, along with a pair of telescoping carbon fiber trekking poles. That said, users can utilize their existing third-party poles – if they're of the telescoping carbon fiber persuasion.

When not in use, the chair folds down to about the size of a water bottle. It reportedly tips the scales at 680 grams (24 oz), and can be carried in a backpack pocket. Once it's time to sit down, the chair's shock-cord-linked aircraft aluminum frame is popped into shape, the poles are inserted into the back of that frame, then the ripstop nylon mesh seat is slipped over top.

The TrekChair, being assembled onsite Get Out Gear

The whole process is claimed to take no more than 30 seconds. Additionally, by adjusting the length of the poles, users are able to change the recline angle of the chair by up to 45 degrees. It can support hikers weighing a maximum of 113 kg (250 lb).

Along with their carbon construction, the poles feature cork handles with EVA foam extensions beneath, flip-lock mechanisms to secure and release their three telescoping sections, and a total extended length of 137 cm (54 in). They weigh 442 g (15.6 oz) per pair.

Should you be interested, the TrekChair is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$89 will get you just the chair, with $109 required for the chair and poles – the planned retail prices for those packages are $129 and $189, respectively.

The chair is demonstrated in the video below.

Source: Indiegogo