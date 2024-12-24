© 2024 New Atlas
Handy titanium multitool reworks the ratchet for smooth everyday fixing

By Paul Ridden
December 24, 2024
The UltraFix Driver features a "reimagined ratchet mechanism" that "ensures durability, eliminates wear and tear issues, and provides a smooth, reliable operation for years to come"
The UltraFix Driver features a "reimagined ratchet mechanism" that "ensures durability, eliminates wear and tear issues, and provides a smooth, reliable operation for years to come"
"We didn’t just make a tool, we crafted a companion," says TrekGear
The UltraFix Driver comes with seven standard bits that are secured within integrated storage and held in place via magnetism
The titanium tool features a ratchet screwdriver and bit driver
An extension rod is included to help with hard-to-reach jobs
The UltraFix Driver can be had with a natural or black finish
It seems to be an unwritten rule that when stuff breaks, there never seems to be a toolbox nearby. That's where everyday carry multitools can help, and the latest to blaze a Kickstarter trail is the titanium UltraFix Driver from TrekGear.

This ratchet screwdriver multitool is TrekGear's third Kickstarter – following success with a safety razor and a utility knife – and is reported to have been 12 months in development. TrekGear says it's been designed to help you "do more while carrying less."

Measuring 13.23 x 3.2 x 0.9 cm (5.2 x 1.25 x 0.35 in) and shaping up as a fairly lightweight haul at 116 g (4 oz), the UltraFix Driver is fashioned using CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium alloy for "the perfect balance of strength, lightness and durability."

It features a two-way ratchet screwdriver with a fully enclosed mechanism and a switch for controlling the directions – rather than "flipping, detaching or fumbling" with other designs. There's also an included extension rod for harder-to-reach jobs.

"Screwdrivers without ratchets require you to continuously reposition your hand, which is both inefficient and time-consuming, especially during repetitive tasks," read the campaign blurb. "A ratchet allows you to turn screws without lifting and readjusting your grip. This simple mechanism makes repairs faster and smoother."

That said, TrekGear has included a bit driver to the top and another at an angle for maximum flexibility. There's built-in storage for seven included 0.24-inch hex bits, which are secured in place using magnetism and locked in with a flip-up "rugged cover." All three of the drivers are magnetized too, so that the bits stay put when in use.

Beyond driver action, the tool includes a pry bar for opening lids, lifting nails, serving as a box cutter and more. A tungsten steel window breaker has been cooked in as well for "life's unexpected emergencies." A handy pocket clip and a lanyard hole make for easy carry. And there are three slots for tritium vials to help users find the UltraFix Driver easier in the dark.

As already mentioned, TrekGear is raising production funds over on Kickstarter. Pledges currently start at US$99 – which is 50 bucks off the expected retail price. The EDC multitool comes in a stonewashed titanium finish as standard, but can be had in PVD (physical vapor deposition) black as an optional add-on.

The usual crowdfunding cautions apply – though its previous Kickstarters have both delivered. If all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from March 2025.

Source: Kickstarter

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

