Hold the phone – 12-function multitool is more than just a smartphone stand
Smartphone stands certainly are handy devices, but why tote around a tool that serves as nothing more than a phone prop? The TriPro Stand does a lot more, packing in features such as a blade, bit drivers, a knife sharpener and more.
As you might have already guessed, the TriPro Stand is a) constructed of Grade 5 titanium, and b) currently on Kickstarter. It's made by Chinese outdoor gear company AlloyX.
In order to squeeze in at least 12 functions – or more, depending on what you count as a function – the device consists of three magnetically connected rectangular pieces. There's a Central Piece in the middle, which is flanked by slimmer pieces on either side.
When it's time to prop up a smartphone, the two side pieces are pulled off of the Central Piece, slotted together at a right angle to one another (to form a V), then laid flat on a desk or other surface. The phone is then just slid into two slots – one in each piece – which hold it in a vertical or horizontal orientation at a 45-degree angle.
The Central Piece additionally features a magnetic storage space for three included 1/6-inch steel bits, a magnetic bit driver socket those bits go into, plus a tungsten steel window-breaking stud, a knife-sharpening slot, a magnetically retained SIM card ejector pin, plus a replaceable foldout stainless steel surgical blade.
Between the two of them, the side pieces additionally incorporate a pry bar/nail puller, 1/4- and 1/6-inch hex driver holes, two sizes of spoke wrench, and four slots for user-supplied vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium.
The whole shebang reportedly tips the scales at 56.5 grams (2 oz).
Assuming the TriPro Stand reaches production, a pledge of US$69 will get you one. The planned retail price is $99.
Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.
Source: Kickstarter
