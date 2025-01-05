© 2025 New Atlas
Hold the phone – 12-function multitool is more than just a smartphone stand

By Ben Coxworth
January 05, 2025
The TriPro Stand does indeed hold up smartphones, but its functions don't stop there
The SIM card ejector pin is held in place by magnets when not in use
The SIM card ejector pin is held in place by magnets when not in use
The device is small enough to fit on a keychain
The device is small enough to fit on a keychain
The Central Piece incorporates a vertical magnetic bit driver socket, while the two side pieces each sport a horizontal hex driver hole
The Central Piece incorporates a vertical magnetic bit driver socket, while the two side pieces each sport a horizontal hex driver hole
The pry bar in action
The pry bar in action
The nail puller in action
The nail puller in action
The TriPro Stand with all three of its pieces held together (top) and pulled apart (bottom)
The TriPro Stand with all three of its pieces held together (top) and pulled apart (bottom)
Smartphone stands certainly are handy devices, but why tote around a tool that serves as nothing more than a phone prop? The TriPro Stand does a lot more, packing in features such as a blade, bit drivers, a knife sharpener and more.

As you might have already guessed, the TriPro Stand is a) constructed of Grade 5 titanium, and b) currently on Kickstarter. It's made by Chinese outdoor gear company AlloyX.

In order to squeeze in at least 12 functions – or more, depending on what you count as a function – the device consists of three magnetically connected rectangular pieces. There's a Central Piece in the middle, which is flanked by slimmer pieces on either side.

The TriPro Stand with all three of its pieces held together (top) and pulled apart (bottom)

When it's time to prop up a smartphone, the two side pieces are pulled off of the Central Piece, slotted together at a right angle to one another (to form a V), then laid flat on a desk or other surface. The phone is then just slid into two slots – one in each piece – which hold it in a vertical or horizontal orientation at a 45-degree angle.

The Central Piece additionally features a magnetic storage space for three included 1/6-inch steel bits, a magnetic bit driver socket those bits go into, plus a tungsten steel window-breaking stud, a knife-sharpening slot, a magnetically retained SIM card ejector pin, plus a replaceable foldout stainless steel surgical blade.

The Central Piece incorporates a vertical magnetic bit driver socket, while the two side pieces each sport a horizontal hex driver hole

Between the two of them, the side pieces additionally incorporate a pry bar/nail puller, 1/4- and 1/6-inch hex driver holes, two sizes of spoke wrench, and four slots for user-supplied vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium.

The whole shebang reportedly tips the scales at 56.5 grams (2 oz).

Assuming the TriPro Stand reaches production, a pledge of US$69 will get you one. The planned retail price is $99.

Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

The TriPro Stand: 15-in-1 Titanium EDC Tool and Phone Stand

Source: Kickstarter

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

