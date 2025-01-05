Hold the phone – 12-function multitool is more than just a smartphone stand

Smartphone stands certainly are handy devices, but why tote around a tool that serves as nothing more than a phone prop? The TriPro Stand does a lot more, packing in features such as a blade, bit drivers, a knife sharpener and more.

As you might have already guessed, the TriPro Stand is a) constructed of Grade 5 titanium, and b) currently on Kickstarter. It's made by Chinese outdoor gear company AlloyX.

In order to squeeze in at least 12 functions – or more, depending on what you count as a function – the device consists of three magnetically connected rectangular pieces. There's a Central Piece in the middle, which is flanked by slimmer pieces on either side.

The TriPro Stand with all three of its pieces held together (top) and pulled apart (bottom) AlloyX

When it's time to prop up a smartphone, the two side pieces are pulled off of the Central Piece, slotted together at a right angle to one another (to form a V), then laid flat on a desk or other surface. The phone is then just slid into two slots – one in each piece – which hold it in a vertical or horizontal orientation at a 45-degree angle.

The Central Piece additionally features a magnetic storage space for three included 1/6-inch steel bits, a magnetic bit driver socket those bits go into, plus a tungsten steel window-breaking stud, a knife-sharpening slot, a magnetically retained SIM card ejector pin, plus a replaceable foldout stainless steel surgical blade.

The Central Piece incorporates a vertical magnetic bit driver socket, while the two side pieces each sport a horizontal hex driver hole AlloyX

Between the two of them, the side pieces additionally incorporate a pry bar/nail puller, 1/4- and 1/6-inch hex driver holes, two sizes of spoke wrench, and four slots for user-supplied vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium.

The whole shebang reportedly tips the scales at 56.5 grams (2 oz).

Assuming the TriPro Stand reaches production, a pledge of US$69 will get you one. The planned retail price is $99.

Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

The TriPro Stand: 15-in-1 Titanium EDC Tool and Phone Stand

Source: Kickstarter

