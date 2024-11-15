Unassuming stab-proof jacket inspired by the armadillo

Whether you live in Cell Block 9, the UK, or simply work a high-risk job where sharp objects pose a hazard, this lightweight, water- and stab-proof jacket is designed to keep you warm, dry and alive.

If you've ever wondered to yourself, "Sure, my current rain jacket is waterproof, but is it about stab-proof?" then Armor-Tex has the item of apparel for you. This incredibly tough textile garment promises not only to shield you from a downpour but also from any unsolicited stabbings that you may encounter on a casual stroll through a questionable neighborhood.

Of course, Armor-Tex isn't just for the UK, where the daily forecast consists of a 90% chance of rain and 0.01% chance of stabbing. Its modular design is also perfect for high-risk occupations where one may be often exposed to sharp objects, like your local prison yard or a Black Friday sale at Walmart.

Part of Armor-Tex's game plan for not being stabbed is by not standing out Armor-Tex

Sure, some may think that wearing a stab-proof jacket is excessive, but those are the same people who ask to charge their phone with your generator when the neighborhood power is out. Whether you're navigating the ever-increasingly dangerous world of urban commuting or merely a carpenter with terrible nail gun aim, Armor-Tex's weather-repelling jacket with a stab-proof vest has you covered – literally.

But in all seriousness, knife-related crime has been on the rise over the last decade in nearly every country. Statistics from the World Population Review show 9,783 people died of stabbings in 2021 in South Africa and 1.33% of all recorded deaths there were from being stabbed. Brazil and India aren't too far behind in those numbers. In that same year, the United States made the top 10 places to die by blade with 1,774 stabbing deaths or 0.05% of all deaths. These numbers don't include the number of stabbing victims that survived.

The CrazyRussianHacker did a great review on the Armor-Tex stab-proof jacket, even testing it's ability to stand up to hatchets and arrows CrazyRussianHacker

The Armor-Tex jacket is a three-layer breathable and waterproof fabric. The vest simply zips into the jacket, making the vest itself versatile for any situation. When paired with the vest, the anti-stab system weighs just under 4 lb (1.8 kg).

The vest is made of a flexible carbon-fiber armadillo-inspired armor 3.9 mm thick, engineered to meet KR1 (knife) and SP1 (spike) protection standards with 0-mm penetration – that means unless you're being stabbed by a very powerful or highly trained special-ops type baddie, you're likely to suffer little to no injury to your chest, back and vital organs other than some bruising.

As the saying goes, "I'd rather sweat than bleed."

Source: Armor-Tex