Outdoors

Multifunctional gadget packs three tools, five keys, or some of each

By Ben Coxworth
February 14, 2025
The VersaLink keychain multitool is presently on Kickstarter – it's claimed to tip the scales at 75.4 g (2.7 oz) with all three tools included
The VersaLink has eight slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium
The VersaLink has eight slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium
The VersaLink comes with two magnetically-retained bits included
The VersaLink comes with two magnetically-retained bits included
The scalpel blade can be user-replaced in just a few seconds
The scalpel blade can be user-replaced in just a few seconds
The pry bar has a built-in bottle opener
The pry bar has a built-in bottle opener
You pretty much always need keys, but it's often nice to have a few tools on hand, too. The VersaLink allows you to carry some of both in one modular, magnetic, titanium-bodied device.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the VersaLink is made by outdoor gear manufacturer DailyGizmo. The company previously brought us the Kiwi compact utility knife.

The VersaLink incorporates two CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium side plates which are joined together at either end by a screw – each of those screws run through a cylindrical brass spacer/spindle, leaving a gap between the plates. One of the spindles serves as the mounting point for three included fold-out tools, or up to five of the user's keys, or a few of each.

The first of the included tools is a knife that utilizes a replaceable stainless steel #11 scalpel blade. Ten of those blades are included with the VersaLink, and users can buy more locally if they run out.

The second tool is a magnetic bit driver that has a magnetized storage slot for two included screwdriver bits – an SL2.5 flathead and a PH0 Phillips. Users can swap in different types of third-party bits if they wish.

The third tool is a pry bar with a built-in bottle opener. Its edge is thin and sharp enough that it can also be used as a boxcutter.

Depending on how many keys and tools they want to carry, users can adjust the size of the gap between the plates by choosing between included 6-, 9- or 10-mm spindles. The latter allows for up to five keys to be stacked together, with brass washers between them to keep them from jamming up.

And while you can combine some keys with some tools, it's important to note that the VersaLink can't simultaneously accommodate all five keys and all three tools.

Assuming the Kickstarter is successful, a pledge of US$59 will get you a VersaLink of your own – the planned retail price is $89. Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

VersaLink Titanium Modular Design Keychain Multitool

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

