Wooden electric eLyly snow scooter draws on Finnish lore

Spring may be grudgingly approaching in the Northern Hemisphere, but that doesn't mean we're done with hearing about new forms of winter transport. One of the latest is the eLyly, a wooden electric snow scooter.

Created by Finnish inventor Pasi Kauppinen, the vehicle takes its name from the lyly, a long wooden ski which Finns of yesteryear used to glide across the snow. In the case of the eLyly, wood is used in the construction of its main body, handlebar mast and steerable front ski.

A 1,000-watt electric motor turns a snowmobile-like rear track, taking the scooter to a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). One 2.5-hour charge of its lithium battery is claimed to be good for a range of 20 to 30 km (12 to 19 miles), depending on factors such as rider weight, snow conditions and ambient temperature.

The eLyly weighs in at 55 kg (121 lb), battery included eLyly

The whole thing reportedly tips the scales at 55 kg (121 lb) and can manage a maximum rider weight of 100 kg (220 lb). With its handlebar folded upright and ready for use, the eLyly measures 180 cm tall by 120 cm long by 30 cm wide (70.9 by 47.2 by 11.8 in). A built-in headlight helps riders see the trail at night, while a tail light ensures they're seen by other riders.

We're told that pricing and commercial availability have yet to be determined. Potential buyers can contact the eLyly company for updates via its website – they might also want to check out the Moonbike, which is a sit-down electric snow scooter.

The eLyly can be seen in action, in the video below.

eLyly - Electric Snow Scooter | METSÄ KOLO, RANUA

Source: eLyly

