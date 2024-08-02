World's first portable shower-dryer let's you wash anywhere drip-free

Imagine being able to take a shower or wash your hair on-the-go, indoors or outdoors, without any dripping water or the need for a towel, as you're left almost completely dry. The makers of Yoomiily are promising just that, with what they claim is the world's first portable shower and dryer system.

The 4-kg (9-lb) gadget – which could be both genius and bizarre – looks more like a mini-vacuum cleaner, but within its unassuming gray exterior is where the creators say the magic happens. A unique water filtering system both pumps water into the shower 'head', which emits it as a fine mist, while a powerful opposing pump sucks the moisture back into the unit. As such, skin and hair is all but dried only moments later.

The sleek unit is lightweight and keeps used and fresh water separate Kickstarter

The suction system leaves the user around 90% dry, and stores the used water in a separate compartment to the fresh tank, which holds three liters 3 liters. The team behind it says it's also 90% more water-efficient than traditional showering.

Interchangeable shower heads are designed for different functions, with the makers saying that Yoomiily can wash pets as deftly as it can human hair – and in just one minute. While we can't attest to its abilities, if it lives up to its promise, it could change the lives of dog owners with water-phobic pooches. And its no-drip quick-dry system would mean there'd be no residual water for animals to shake off.

The shower head suction mechanism dries as it wets, making the mess-free unit suitable for any setting Kickstarter

Yoomiily is battery-operated, promising an hour of continuous showering – a full-body wash takes just a couple of minutes, and short-hair shampooing is just a remarkable one minute – and will return to full charge in just under two hours. Given the swiftness of the washing and drying system, this makes it ideal to take on a weekend camping trip.

Besides the great outdoors, or traveling where shower facilities aren't easily available, this unit has some easily imaginable uses closer to home.

Yoomiily's creators say it's ideal for caregivers and anyone with mobility restrictions; you don't need to go into a 'wet area' like the bathroom, and you can wash your hair with your clothes on. It also allows you to easily keep areas of your body away from water, which is important in wound-healing and often difficult to do.

The makers of Yoomiily say the system is ideal for caregivers and anyone with mobility issues Kickstarter

It would also come in handy for anyone where traditional facilities can't be adapted for disabilities. (For example, after breaking three bones in my ankle, there was simply no way of navigating my old house's shower, which was positioned over a high, narrow bathtub and half blocked by an immovable shower screen. Yoomiily would have been somewhat of a game-changer.)

It boasts water efficiency – just 100 ml used for short hair shampooing – and promises to deep clean in just a minute. The makers say the secret is in its "micro-hydro technology," which to us looks like an ultra-fine mist coming out from the nozzle, which is then rapidly sucked back up again into the unit.

Currently the focus of a crowd-funding campaign, Yoomiily has already raised more than 50 times its goal, so will go into production and begin delivery in October. The basic unit is available for US$249, which is 56% off retail price, and comes with the shower unit, a long hair/pet-washing suction cup, a short hair suction cup, one "special shampoo", one "special body wash" and 10 cleaning pads. Additional items can be bought as add-ons, too.

It'll be shipped anywhere in the world, however, check the Kickstarter campaign to see what you'll expect to pay (and to check out a truly memorable pitch video). US shipping is $32. The unit is also backed by a two-year warranty.

Source: Kickstarter