© 2019 New Atlas
Outdoors

"World's lightest" pack raft compacts to a bread-loaf-size

By Nick Lavars
August 29, 2019
The Rapid Raft can be inflated in less than 60 seconds
The Rapid Raft can be inflated in less than 60 seconds
View 17 Images
Recreational rafting and remote locations go hand-in-hand, but getting some kind of watercraft into the wilderness on foot can be tricky business
1/17
Recreational rafting and remote locations go hand-in-hand, but getting some kind of watercraft into the wilderness on foot can be tricky business
Inflatable rafts are a good way to lighten the load, and they might not come any lighter than the Rapid Raft from survival-gear specialists Uncharted
2/17
Inflatable rafts are a good way to lighten the load, and they might not come any lighter than the Rapid Raft from survival-gear specialists Uncharted
The Rapid Raft can be inflated in less than 60 seconds
3/17
The Rapid Raft can be inflated in less than 60 seconds
Uncharted pitches its Rapid Raft as perfect for camping and/or survival
4/17
Uncharted pitches its Rapid Raft as perfect for camping and/or survival
Uncharted has turned to the crowdfunding community to get its Rapid Raft into production
5/17
Uncharted has turned to the crowdfunding community to get its Rapid Raft into production
Recreational rafting and remote locations go hand-in-hand, but getting some kind of watercraft into the wilderness on foot can be tricky business
6/17
Recreational rafting and remote locations go hand-in-hand, but getting some kind of watercraft into the wilderness on foot can be tricky business
The Rapid Raft from survival-gear specialists Uncharted packs down to the size of a bread loaf
7/17
The Rapid Raft from survival-gear specialists Uncharted packs down to the size of a bread loaf
Inflatable rafts are a good way to lighten the load, and they might not come any lighter than the Rapid Raft from survival-gear specialists Uncharted
8/17
Inflatable rafts are a good way to lighten the load, and they might not come any lighter than the Rapid Raft from survival-gear specialists Uncharted
Uncharted has turned to the crowdfunding community to get its Rapid Raft into production
9/17
Uncharted has turned to the crowdfunding community to get its Rapid Raft into production
The Rapid Raft is built to handle up to 400 lb
10/17
The Rapid Raft is built to handle up to 400 lb
Recreational rafting and remote locations go hand-in-hand, but getting some kind of watercraft into the wilderness on foot can be tricky business
11/17
Recreational rafting and remote locations go hand-in-hand, but getting some kind of watercraft into the wilderness on foot can be tricky business
Inflatable rafts are a good way to lighten the load, and they might not come any lighter than the Rapid Raft from survival-gear specialists Uncharted
12/17
Inflatable rafts are a good way to lighten the load, and they might not come any lighter than the Rapid Raft from survival-gear specialists Uncharted
The Rapid Raft can be inflated in less than 60 seconds
13/17
The Rapid Raft can be inflated in less than 60 seconds
Uncharted has turned to the crowdfunding community to get its Rapid Raft into production
14/17
Uncharted has turned to the crowdfunding community to get its Rapid Raft into production
The Rapid Raft can be inflated in less than 60 seconds
15/17
The Rapid Raft can be inflated in less than 60 seconds
Recreational rafting and remote locations go hand-in-hand, but getting some kind of watercraft into the wilderness on foot can be tricky business
16/17
Recreational rafting and remote locations go hand-in-hand, but getting some kind of watercraft into the wilderness on foot can be tricky business
Inflatable rafts are a good way to lighten the load, and they might not come any lighter than the Rapid Raft from survival-gear specialists Uncharted
17/17
Inflatable rafts are a good way to lighten the load, and they might not come any lighter than the Rapid Raft from survival-gear specialists Uncharted

Recreational rafting and remote locations go hand-in-hand, but getting a watercraft into the wilderness on foot can be tricky business. Inflatable rafts are a good way to lighten the load, and they might not come any lighter than the Rapid Raft from survival-gear specialists Uncharted, which can take plenty of weight on the open water and pack down to the size of a loaf of bread when the fun is done.

Inflatable pack rafts are nothing new, with the 6.6-lb (3-kg) Trekkayak and the 4.9-lb (2.2-kg) Kokopelli Rogue-lite a couple of particularly portable examples. But Rapid Raft promises to undercut them and all comers with a total weight of just 3 lb (1.36 kg). Uncharted says this makes it the lightest pack raft in the world, and claims that it can still accommodate up to 400 lb (181 kg) when in use.

Uncharted has turned to the crowdfunding community to get its Rapid Raft into production
Uncharted has turned to the crowdfunding community to get its Rapid Raft into production

The raft was actually designed for quick water crossings for the military, and as such can go from packed to ready to use in less than 60 seconds. When adventurers arrive at the water’s edge they can unfurl the raft and allow it to fill itself with air, before folding down the roll top closure to create the required pressure for floatation, no tools required.

In fact the entire raft is designed to military standards, made from a durable nylon oxford laminate to withstand a bit of rough treatment and can be packed down with relative ease, too. When compacted for carrying duties, the Rapid Raft measures just 5 x 5 x 15 in (12.7 x 12.7 x 38.1 cm).
Uncharted has turned to the crowdfunding community to get its Rapid Raft into production for the public, with early pledges of US$299 available over at its Indiegogo page. It hopes to start shipping this November if all goes to plan. You can check out the promo video below.

The Uncharted Supply Co Rapid Raft - Hunt Short

Source: Uncharted

Tags

OutdoorsraftIndiegogoWatercraft
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over five years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science, and everything in between. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way. When not tapping away at his desk, you might find him traveling the world in search of the weird and wonderful. Failing that, he’ll probably be watching sport.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More
Thanks for reading our articles. Please consider subscribing to New Atlas Plus.
By doing so you will be supporting independent journalism, plus you will get the benefits of a faster, ad-free experience.
Subscribe