Two-headed flashlight doubles down on functionality

Sometimes a forward-facing-beam flashlight is what you need, while other times a side-facing beam is more appropriate. The Wuben X2Pro combines the two in one device, plus both of its beam modules are multi-functional.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the X2Pro is made by Hong Kong company Wuben, which previously brought us the E1 magnetic adjustable smartphone light.

When users wish to just light up the path in front of themselves, they hold the aluminum-bodied X2Pro horizontally and use its forward-facing Main beam module. This unit incorporates a 400-lumen floodlight LED on one side, a 400-lumen spotlight LED on the other, plus two 350-lumen LEDs stacked one above the other in the middle.

Utilizing a rotary switch on the side of the flashlight, users can start with just the spotlight if that's all they need, then gradually dial in the two middle LEDs followed by the floodlight if more illumination is required.

With all four LEDs activated, the Main beam has a combined output of 1,500 lumens in Turbo mode. Utilizing a slider switch, users can select battery-friendlier High (400 lumens), Medium (150 lumens) and Low (15 lumens) output modes.

The X2Pro is also able to be held or stood up vertically, which is where its Side LED module comes in. This component can be tilted up or down 20 degrees relative to the rest of the flashlight, and houses a 400-lumen white-light LED along with a 10-lumen RGB LED. The latter can be set to emit steady red light, or to flash in color choices of red, green, blue or yellow.

Additionally, thanks to the X2Pro's magnetic base, the flashlight can be stuck onto ferromagnetic surfaces such as the underside of car hoods, with its Main or Side beam illuminating the task at hand. A clip on the flashlight also lets it be hung from belts, backpack straps or whatnot.

Power is provided by two AA or AA-sized 14500 batteries, which can be removed for charging or left in the flashlight and charged via a USB-C cable. One 2.5-hour charge should reportedly be good for two hours of use in Main/High mode, ranging up to 90 hours in Main/Low. In cases where only a single battery can be scrounged, that's still enough to light up the Side beam at a lower output level.

Other runtimes can be found in this graphic.

The whole shebang reportedly tips the scales at 137 g (4.8 oz) and is IP68 waterproof – that means it can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1.5 m (4.9 ft) for 30 minutes.

Assuming the Wuben X2Pro reaches production, a pledge of US$39.90 will get you one in a color choice of black or white (two rechargeable batteries included). The planned retail price is $69.99.

Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

