Outdoors

Slide-out multitool uses two heads for seven functions

By Ben Coxworth
November 28, 2024
The Y-IN multitool is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign
The Y-IN in its "home" configuration, with both of its tool ends withdrawn – the titanium model reportedly weighs 50 grams (1.8 oz), with the stainless steel version coming in at 85 g (3 oz)
The Y-IN in its "home" configuration, with both of its tool ends withdrawn – the titanium model reportedly weighs 50 grams (1.8 oz), with the stainless steel version coming in at 85 g (3 oz)
The pry bar can also be used to slice open packages
The pry bar can also be used to slice open packages
What has two heads and seven handy features? No, it's not some multi-talented sideshow oddity, it's the Y-IN multitool. It's available in CNC-machined titanium or stainless steel construction, and is currently on Kickstarter.

Made by a gadget company of the same name, the Y-IN basically consists of a metal slab which slides back and forth inside an open-ended rectangular metal housing.

Slide the slab out one end of the housing, and the slab's "A-Terminal" end is exposed. Slide it out the other end of the housing, and expose its "B-Terminal." When the tool isn't in use, the slab stays in a neutral position with neither end exposed.

The A Terminal incorporates a pry bar that can also be used to slice open packages or perform other semi-sharp cutting tasks. A hexagonal hole in that bar serves as a hex wrench.

The B Terminal sports a 3-in-1 bottle opener, nail puller and quarter-inch bit driver – users have to supply their own screwdriver bits, and carry them separately.

As for the housing, it features four slots for user-supplied vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium (for finding the tool in the dark), along with a belt clip. That clip can be pivoted 90 degrees to sit perpendicular to the housing, allowing it to serve as a torque lever.

Switching between terminals is performed simply by grasping the housing in the middle, then flicking your wrist and letting centrifugal force do the work. A locking lever keeps the desired terminal in place until the next wrist-flick.

Assuming the Y-IN multitool reaches production, a pledge of US$89 will get you one in titanium, with $69 required for a stainless steel model. The planned retail prices are $169 and $109, respectively.

Backers can also opt for a titanium slab that has a knife blade at one end and a saw blade at the other. It can be swapped in to replace the existing slab by the user, and is available for an extra $24 (retail $39).

The Y-IN is demonstrated in the following video.

Y-IN /Sliding double head multifunctional EDC tool

Source: Kickstarter

