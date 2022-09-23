© 2022 New Atlas
MQ3 keyring flashlight features a quick-release magnetic base

By Ben Coxworth
September 22, 2022
While there are now quite a few mini keyring flashlights on the market, most of them have to be held along with the keys when in use. YSMART London's MQ3 is different, in that it magnetically – and quickly – pops on and off of a keyring-mounted base.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the MQ3 measures 64 mm in length (2.5 inches) with its base attached, and is being offered in body-construction choices of stonewashed titanium, polished titanium, and matte black aerospace aluminum.

Its Cree XPG3 LED has a maximum output of 130 lumens, and is powered by an 80-mAh type 10180 lithium-ion battery. One 35- to 60-minute USB charge (depending on the charging source) reportedly ought to be good for up to eight hours of runtime. The LED should last for 50,000 hours, while the battery is claimed to be good for three years.

Keeping things simple, the MQ3 automatically powers up when pulled off its base, and shuts down when reattached to that base. The magnets in the flashlight and base produce a combined 3 kg (6.6 lb) of pulling force, so they're unlikely to be accidentally separated. As an added bonus, the magnet in the bottom of the flashlight allows it to be stuck to ferromagnetic metal surfaces, keeping it in place while performing tasks in the dark.

Assuming the YSMART MQ3 reaches production, a pledge of £32 (about US$36) will get you one in aluminum, with £42 ($48) required for stonewashed or polished titanium. The planned retail prices are £42 and £52 ($48 and $59), respectively.

You can see the flashlight in use, in the video below.

YSMART MQ3 flashlight

Sources: Kickstarter, YSMART London

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

