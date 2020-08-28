Cushy Zenbivy MotoBed eyes the sweet spot for car-side campers

A lot of time and energy is spent making adventure gear that is as light as possible, but not everybody heading into the backcountry does so on foot carrying all that they need on their backs. The Zenbivy MotoBed is a sleeping system designed for those making camp right alongside their cars, sacrificing the light weight and portable nature of its counterparts to up the comfort factor instead.

Zenbivy’s MotoBed is the third all-in-one sleep system the company has brought to market, all of which are designed to offer the warmth of a sleeping bag with the comfort and convenience of an integrated mattress.

Positioned as the more luxurious option in this lineup, the Zenbivy MotoBed features a semi-rectangular quilt that can be zipped on and off of the dual-layer, self-inflating mattress, with a soft top sheet sandwiched in between. The hood is designed to accommodate a full size pillow you might use at home, while the entire system is rated for use at temperatures as low as 35 ºF (2 ºC).

Offered in two sizes, the larger model of the Zenbivy MotoBed tips the scales at 9.7 lb (4.42 kg) with a mattress size of 30 x 78 in (76 x 198 cm), while the smaller model offers a mattress size of 25 x 76 in (63.5 x 193 cm) with a weight of 8.6 lb (3.91 kg).

While this a far cry from some of the lightest sleeping solutions out there, such as the 1-lb (0.45-kg) BivyPack we looked at in 2018, it should be a perfectly manageable package for most adults to pull from the trunk and set up on their own. This process is as simple as rolling it out and allowing the mattress to self-inflate, while packing it up is the same in reverse, with either end of the storage bag clipping together to form a handle for easy carry.

The Zenbivy MotoBed is currently on Kickstarter, where it has flown past its goal of US$20,000 with more than $60,000 raised at the time of writing. Early pledges of $229 are available for both sizes, with the company hoping to begin shipping to some countries in March of next year.

You can check out the pitch video below.

