Overkill T.K.4.7 off-road camping trailer rides small but opens up for big, breezy views
Growing its lineup from the expanding S.O.5.10 caravan, Oregon's Overkill Campers presents a lighter, simpler take on tow-anywhere camping. The T.K.4.7 rides on a similarly rugged foundation as its big brother but offers a more compact living space that blurs the boundary between inside and outside. With two of four sides taken up almost entirely by wide-opening doors, the trailer lets campers connect with the great outdoors in a way most other small trailers do not.
Last year, it was the 5.10's slide-out expansion module and unique wraparound kitchen layout that lured us into Overkill's Overland Expo booth, and this year it was the T.K.4.7's wide open doors. With a large, swinging tailgate door at the back and a flip-up wall on the passenger side, the 4.7 offers a more open, airy experience than virtually any small trailer we've seen, reminding us a bit of the Cricket TigerMoth. Inside, the 4.7's pop-out bed frame panel turns the 78 x 46-in (198 x 117-cm) double bed into a seat so campers can enjoy those open-air views while sitting up or lying down.
Much like the 5.10's slide-out module, the large doors on the T.K.4.7 serve to expand the feeling of size and space at camp while maintaining a compact footprint behind the tow vehicle's bumper. A compact, two-sleeper squaredrop, the T.K.4.7 measures 13 ft (4 m) in total length and weighs 1,100 lb (500 kg) dry.
Overkill keeps those numbers down by equipping the 4.7 quite simply. The trailer comes standard with the bed, 12V deep-cycle battery, indoor/outdoor LED lighting system, under-bed storage slide-out, solar hookup and keyless number pad entry system. The tailgate galley you'd see on other small teardrops and squaredrops isn't a part of that standard package, and buyers who want a kitchen will have to pay extra for the optional front-mounted kitchen slide and under-bed Dometic fridge drawer. Other options include solar charging hardware, a Honda generator, a cabin heater and an air conditioner.
Overkill builds the 4.7 plenty robust enough to handle a load of options, planting a Timbren 3500HD Axle-Less suspension between the Vision Raptor wheels rolled in BFGoodrich KO2 285/75/R16 all-terrain tires. Also standard are the tube fenders, integrated front rock sliders, electric brakes, articulating hitch and Raptor-coated frame.
The T.K.4.7 starts at US$18,900 before options. The Overland Expo show model pictured was upgraded with add-ons like a Dometic fridge drawer, Zarges storage boxes and swing-away spare tire carrier.
You can see more of the T.K.4.7 in the photo gallery, where we've also uploaded some shots of an S.O.5.10 featuring a more finished design and alternative layout over the show model we looked at last year. The 5.10's base price is now listed at $28,900, and Overkill has a third model on the way to slide between the 4.7 and 5.10.
Source: Overkill Campers
