Last year, it was the 5.10's slide-out expansion module and unique wraparound kitchen layout that lured us into Overkill's Overland Expo booth, and this year it was the T.K.4.7's wide open doors. With a large, swinging tailgate door at the back and a flip-up wall on the passenger side, the 4.7 offers a more open, airy experience than virtually any small trailer we've seen, reminding us a bit of the Cricket TigerMoth. Inside, the 4.7's pop-out bed frame panel turns the 78 x 46-in (198 x 117-cm) double bed into a seat so campers can enjoy those open-air views while sitting up or lying down.