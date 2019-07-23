You need to be a special kind of crazy to do this stuff. You need to take giant leaps of faith. You need to bounce back after injuries and knock-backs and the hundredth failed prototype flight. You need to be so driven that everything else takes second place, even if it's your body or your family. Read's film is unflinching on this point, with some heart-rending interviews with Mayman's wife and daughters underscoring just how much this venture has cost them all – and how much more it's nearly cost on so many occasions.