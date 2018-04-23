When it first rolled onto the scene as a prototype in 2013, the OX pointed to a future where lightweight, high-payload trucks could be shipped to developing nations, put together within a day and then used to cart people and cargo over rough terrain. We've just gotten a little closer to this reality, with Shell commissioning a pre-production version to be shipped off to India this year.







Built to carry 1,900 kg (4,200 lb) and seat up to 13 people, the OX was conceived as light and durable all-terrain vehicle that, when disassembled, can packed into a shipping container six at a time. Once at the destination, it can be put together by three trained professionals in around 12 hours.

They can then be used to move vital goods like food, water and medicine around areas with under-developed road infrastructure, and provide people living in rural areas with more mobility options. Oil giant Shell is looking to bring the OX to India, funding a bespoke prototype that will be shipped off in the latter part of 2018.

It will be teaming up with renowned automotive designer Gordon Murray for the effort, along with manufacturer Global Vehicle Trust. Once in India, Shell says an outreach program will be set up to get things up an running.