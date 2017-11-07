Access to the Pacific Harmony is over a small porch area and through a door in the center of the tiny house(Credit: Handcrafted Movement)

We were impressed with the work that Handcrafted Movement put into its Urban Craftsman earlier this year, and the firm's recently-completed tiny house, named the Pacific Harmony, appears to be similarly well made. The towable home's interior is relatively roomy and includes a flexible bedroom that can also be used as a dining room.







The Pacific Harmony measures 28 ft (8.5 m)-long and is clad in board and batten siding, with Pacific Cedar accenting. The roof is standing seam metal and the exterior sports a small porch that has room for a couple of chairs and a table, and must be dismantled when changing location.

Visitors enter into the living room, which is in the center of the home, and contains a couch and an entertainment center with 40-inch TV. The downstairs bedroom is adjacent and pictured below with solid oak dining table in place. However, the table can be folded away when it's time to turn in for the night and a Murphy drop-down bed lowered (curtains can be closed for privacy too).

Back over on the other side of the lounge lies a small kitchen with propane-powered four-burner range cooker and a fridge/freezer. A built-in breakfast bar has seating for up to three people and a door provides access to the bathroom, which has a shower, sink, and toilet.

Above the kitchen and toilet is a sleeping loft with double bed. Access is gained by a ladder made from salvaged walnut. The materials throughout this home look high-quality and include herringbone hardwood floor, quartz countertops, and a brass chandelier.

The tiny house gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and includes a propane-powered water heater. Lighting is LED throughout.