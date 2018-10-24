The office serves as the new Beijing headquarters for the Leping Foundation, a non-profit. It measures 1,100 sq m (11,840 sq ft) and, most notably, includes a running track available to any employees who want to stretch their legs. Above it is a suspended planter full of greenery. Staff are encouraged to partake in the gardening, and its vegetables and herbs, as well as produce from other hydroponic gardens nearby, are harvested and prepared on-site for lunch each day in an open kitchen.