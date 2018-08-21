"Galls are like tumors in many ways," comments Scott Egan, an assistant professor of biosciences at Rice University, and corresponding author of the study. "The wasps induce them to grow at the site where they lay their eggs, but the galls are part of the tree. The cells there have the same DNA as any other cell in the tree. They've just been reprogrammed to grow and behave in a way that is ultimately harmful to the tree."