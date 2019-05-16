You'll note that Canada's Earth Tower, as it's named, is being billed as the world's tallest hybrid timber tower. That's because, like Brock Commons, it would contain a concrete core and not be made solely from wood, as Norway's 18 story 85.4 m (280 ft)-tall Mjøstårnet is. We've no word on the exact height of Canada's Earth Tower but it would certainly be taller than Mjøstårnet, reaching up to 40 floors.