The School of Continuing Studies is due to be completed in 2021(Credit: Perkins+Will)

Perkins+Will has unveiled plans for a new building in York University's Keele Campus, in Toronto, Canada. Commissioned following an architectural competition, it's slated for LEED Gold certification, or higher, and will boast a significant amount of sustainable technology.

The School of Continuing Studies building will be enlivened with a slightly twisting form and its facade will be clad in integrated photovoltaic panels. Like Copenhagen International School, the aim of the solar panel facade will be to reduce grid-based energy requirements rather than eliminate them altogether.

Impressively, Perkins+Will says it will meet the exacting Passive House standard, which requires outstanding insulation and near air-tightness, allowing for very efficient heating and cooling. The possibility of incorporating a timber structure is also being explored.

"Targeting a minimum certification of LEED Gold the design explores the potential for net-zero energy and net-zero carbon," says the firm. "Strategies include a building envelope that meets Passive House standards, heat recovery ventilation, and integrated photovoltaics to generate electricity on site. With a goal of reducing embodied carbon and improving occupant health, York University and Perkins+Will will also explore the possibilities of mass timber as a key structural element of the new school."

It's early days yet, but initial plans put the total size of the building at around 9,000 sq m (96,875 sq ft) and the number of classrooms at 39, in addition to student lounges, social spaces and more.