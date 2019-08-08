Pershing 140 superyacht shoots for high-speed thrills and on-water leisureView gallery - 23 images
Pershing has been in the business of building luxury boats for decades, but the latest vessel to emerge from the Italian shipyard carries a particular shine. The Pershing 140 is the brand's first boat made from aluminum and its first foray into the world of superyachts, boasting 140-feet of on-water luxury, built atop a hull designed for high-speed thrills whenever the opportunity arises.
The new Pershing 140 is the brand's new flagship yacht, with its glimmering body stretching an overall length of 142 ft (43.3 m) and featuring a sleek, sporty exterior styling. In this vein, the hull has been engineered with hydrodynamics in mind, combining with a set of four 16-V, 2,600-hp engines to propel the boat to a maximum speed of 38 knots (44 mph/70 km/h).
When it comes time to stop and enjoy a slower pace, folks can relax on the spacious sundeck where the raised cockpit means the skipper won't be too far away from the fun. In fact, Pershing describes this as a "beach club area," with three fold-out sides expanding the footprint and offering extra space to stretch the legs.
Layout options for the outdoor areas include a bar and grill, projector and screen and Jacuzzi. An outdoor dining table with space for 10 is enclosed behind glass panels to maintain a nice and open feel, but with protection from the wind.
The main suite, meanwhile, comes equipped with a double bed, walk-in closet, expansive views and an ensuite with separate shower and bath. The guest cabins, meanwhile, can be found on the lower deck and number four in total, each with sleeping space for two people.
For more of a look around this luxurious superyacht, have a flick through the gallery.
Source: Feretti Group
