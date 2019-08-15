Utilizing the app, users can view the camera's live-streamed 1080p/30fps video at any time, wherever there's internet access. They can also talk to their pet via a two-way audio system, although it's hard to say if the dog will recognize the voice coming out of the camera as that of its owner. Additionally, if the animal wanders into an unlit part of the house at night, the camera's night vision system will still show what's going on.