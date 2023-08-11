Rubicon Dog is a pooch-holding canine booster seat

Many people seatbelt their dog on car rides, but they don't want it messing up the seats. The Rubicon Dog is designed with just such folks in mind, as it safely secures pooches while containing their loose fur and dirty paws.

Invented by California-based entrepreneurs Alex Florea and Christina Johnson, the Rubicon Dog is essentially a canine version of a child's booster seat. It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

The device is made of rotomolded double-walled plastic, with removable doors on either side. Designed for use in the back seat of most makes and models of automobiles, it gets connected to one of the existing seatbelts via a climbing-rated tether and carabiner. It only takes up one passenger space, leaving the rest of the car's seat open.

The dog is secured into the device via an included harness, although buyers can use their own if they prefer. A removable traction pad on the bottom keeps the animal from slipping around during the ride.

Washing the device is just a matter of taking a hose to it Rubicon Dog

Once the Rubicon Dog starts to get noticeably dirty and/or furry, it can just be taken out and hosed down. It reportedly tips the scales at 23 lb (10 kg) and is intended for larger dogs weighing 40 to 80 lb (18 to 36 kg).

Assuming the Rubicon Dog reaches production, a pledge of US$379 will get you one in a color choice of gray, tan or black. The planned retail price is $699.

You can see it in use, in the video below.

Rubicon Dog: The Ultimate Tough Dog Car Seat Travel System

