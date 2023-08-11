© 2023 New Atlas
Pets

Rubicon Dog is a pooch-holding canine booster seat

By Ben Coxworth
August 11, 2023
Rubicon Dog is a pooch-holding canine booster seat
Presently on Kickstarter, the Rubicon Dog should work with most vehicles
Presently on Kickstarter, the Rubicon Dog should work with most vehicles
View 3 Images
Presently on Kickstarter, the Rubicon Dog should work with most vehicles
1/3
Presently on Kickstarter, the Rubicon Dog should work with most vehicles
The device is intended for use with larger dogs
2/3
The device is intended for use with larger dogs
Washing the device is just a matter of taking a hose to it
3/3
Washing the device is just a matter of taking a hose to it
View gallery - 3 images

Many people seatbelt their dog on car rides, but they don't want it messing up the seats. The Rubicon Dog is designed with just such folks in mind, as it safely secures pooches while containing their loose fur and dirty paws.

Invented by California-based entrepreneurs Alex Florea and Christina Johnson, the Rubicon Dog is essentially a canine version of a child's booster seat. It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

The device is made of rotomolded double-walled plastic, with removable doors on either side. Designed for use in the back seat of most makes and models of automobiles, it gets connected to one of the existing seatbelts via a climbing-rated tether and carabiner. It only takes up one passenger space, leaving the rest of the car's seat open.

The dog is secured into the device via an included harness, although buyers can use their own if they prefer. A removable traction pad on the bottom keeps the animal from slipping around during the ride.

Washing the device is just a matter of taking a hose to it
Washing the device is just a matter of taking a hose to it

Once the Rubicon Dog starts to get noticeably dirty and/or furry, it can just be taken out and hosed down. It reportedly tips the scales at 23 lb (10 kg) and is intended for larger dogs weighing 40 to 80 lb (18 to 36 kg).

Assuming the Rubicon Dog reaches production, a pledge of US$379 will get you one in a color choice of gray, tan or black. The planned retail price is $699.

You can see it in use, in the video below.

Rubicon Dog: The Ultimate Tough Dog Car Seat Travel System

Sources: Kickstarter, Rubicon Dog

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

PetsKickstarterDogsSeat
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!