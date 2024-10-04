World's first virtual dog leash means no more tangled Fido

So long, days of getting tripped up on your dog's leash and having to do clumsy pirouettes. No more untangling your pudgy little pooch from signposts and fire hydrants. Heel has launched the Roam 350, which it claims is the world's first virtual dog leash.

Using proprietary wireless technology dubbed "Autoprox" in both your dog's collar and a remote you carry on your person, you can set Heel's virtual leash length as close as 10 ft (3 m) up to 750 ft (229 m) away. Should your doggo exceed the distance you set, the collar will issue a warning, letting your dog know it's a little too far. And should your dog not heed that warning, a "correction" will be made.

As far as types of correction go, you can choose between two options: a vibration to let your pup know they've crossed the end of the line, or an optional static shock if your pupper is really being a bad boy.

The Heel Roam 350 collar looks stylish, matching the Yeti in the background Heel

Heel's target market is owners who want to hike, camp, bike, or even work on their property with their pups while still allowing their furry friends to explore close by.

A single remote can pair up with three K9s, so there's no need to carry around additional remotes. Plus, the remote itself has haptic feedback and will alert the owner if and when warnings or corrections have been given to the dog.

The system operates on its own and does not require a cellular signal, Wi-Fi or GPS, making it ideal if you're on a far-away hike or camping deep in the woods. As far as battery life goes, Heel claims that using the virtual leash for four hours a day will get you four days of usage in automatic (Autoprox) mode and eight days in manual.

The Heel Roam 350 remote has haptic feedback to let you know if your dog has roamed too far Heel

The smallest dog that the Heel folks have seen wearing the Roam collar is a six-month-old Rat Terrier, which generally weigh between 8 to 12 lb (3.6 to 5.4 kg). Any breeds smaller, and the collar might not be compatible.

While technologies like geofencing are fantastic for keeping your well-behaved good boys and girls where you want them, they're not 100% foolproof. Heel encourages responsible pet ownership following all laws, regulations, and common sense to keep you, your pets, and others safe.

Source: Heel