While both display vans at Birmingham are L1H1 machines, these two vans will come in L1 through L4 lengths, with a smaller battery in the smaller vans. L1 and L2 versions will have 141 miles (227 km) of range, while L3 and L4 lengths will go 169 mi (272 km) on a charge, measured on the NEDC cycle. Both will be produced at the Sevel factory in Italy.