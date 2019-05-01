Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall announce electric commercial vansView gallery - 2 images
Groupe PSA, responsible for some 25 percent of all light commercial vehicle sales in the UK, has affirmed a commitment to electrification at the Birmingham Commercial Vehicle Show, showing a new Peugeot Boxer and Citroen Relay based on an electric platform.
While both display vans at Birmingham are L1H1 machines, these two vans will come in L1 through L4 lengths, with a smaller battery in the smaller vans. L1 and L2 versions will have 141 miles (227 km) of range, while L3 and L4 lengths will go 169 mi (272 km) on a charge, measured on the NEDC cycle. Both will be produced at the Sevel factory in Italy.
In the medium van segment, 2020 will see EV versions of Peugeot's Expert and Traveller, Citroen's Dispatch and SpaceTourer and Vauxhall's Vivaro and Vivaro Life. New generation electric C-vans for all three brands will launch in 2021.
The move is part of the aim of the multinational, whose brands include Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, of offering electrified versions of its entire range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles by 2025.
Source: Groupe PSA
