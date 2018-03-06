Next, fMRIs were performed on the brains of 17 people who had a strong fear of at least two of the animals – spiders and snakes, for example. A computer was analyzing their scans in real time, and every time that it recognized the brain signature for the feared creature (even if the person was picturing one on a subconscious level), the participant was given a small monetary reward. In this way, they came to have a positive association with the animals, with tests showing that they were subsequently less afraid of them.