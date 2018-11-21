The simulation hints at one explanation for most of the problematic phenomenon. It turns out that Phobos is so small and gravitationally weak that the ejected rocks keep rolling much farther than you might expect – all away around Phobos and beyond. Could that explain why not all the grooves appear to originate from Stickney crater? Yes. And that some might overlap? Yes again. And that some pass right through the crater? Thrice yes.