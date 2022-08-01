© 2022 New Atlas
Style reigns supreme in the 2022 Minimalist Photography Awards

By Nick Lavars
August 01, 2022
Style reigns supreme in the 2022 Minimalist Photography Awards
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Portrait 1st place winner "Dancers in Black and White"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Portrait 2nd place winner "Doubts"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Portrait 3rd place winner "Doki Doki"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Fine-Art 1st place winner "Last Night I Dreamt I Knew How to Swim"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Fine-Art 2nd place winner "Rowing Art"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Fine-Art 3rd place winner "Let there be Light"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Photomanipulation 1st place winner "Memories"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Photomanipulation 2nd place winner "Colour Studies Series"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Photomanipulation 3rd place winner "Landscape"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Aerial 1st place winner "A river in Southern Iceland"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Aerial 2nd place winner "Fire Dragon"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Aerial 2nd place winner "Flight over wind farm"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Architecture 2nd place winner "Union and Intersection"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Architecture 1st place winner "Cluster One"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Architecture 1st place winner "Tabatabai’s House"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Open 1st place winner "Small additions"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Open 2nd place winner "Garage doors"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Open 3rd place winner "Jump"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Night 1st place winner "Night Series"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Night 2nd place winner "Latency"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Night 3rd place winner "Survivor"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Street Photography 1st place winner "After a long day"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Street Photography 2nd place winner "Geometric Hong Kong"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Street Photography 3rd place winner "Geometric Hong Kong"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Long Exposure 2nd place winner "Tidal Channel"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Long Exposure 1st place winner "Huts.."
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Long Exposure 1st place winner "Hidden in the Unknown"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Landscape 3rd place winner "Circle of Dust"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Landscape 1st place winner "Simple Elegance"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Landscape 2nd place winner "Brush 'n' ink"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Conceptual 1st place winner "In Time"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Conceptual 2nd place winner "Empty Sign"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Conceptual 3rd place winner "Not There"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Abstract 2nd place winner "Cow"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Abstract 3rd place winner "Line, Form and Colour"
2022 Minimalist Photography Awards: Abstract 1st place winner "Forms of Mumurations" from overall Minimalist Photographer of the Year winner Daniel Dencescu
Now in its fourth year, each edition of the Minimalist Photography Awards continues to impress with its celebration of all things simple, and the 2022 winners carry this torch in awe-inspiring style. Compelling architecture, stunning snaps from the street and aerial images of an Icelandic river all feature as part of this year's awardees, with a German photographer's impressions of starling murmurations taking out the top prize.

"The Minimalist Photography Award is the only foundation that deals extensively and professionally with minimalist photography as a branch of photography in which the photographic artistic vision takes the lead," says founder and president of the awards, Milad Safabakhsh.

As in previous years, the winners are spread out across 12 different categories, each selected from more than 3,400 submissions from 43 different countries. These include compelling Street Photography, such as the dangling hands at Hungarian Parliament (seen above), encounters between rainbows and empty street signs in the Conceptual category, and mesmerizing starling murmurations in the Abstract category (seen below).

German photographer Daniel Dencescu earned first place in the Abstract category for the above image, and also took out the Minimalist Photographer of the Year 2022 for his series capturing different forms of these amazing bird flight formations. Another image to catch the eye is the below snap of a river in Iceland, which won first place in the Aerial category.

Winning third place in the Abstract category is the following image "Line Form and Color" from photographer Gleici Rufatto.

"With a playful approach to color and form, the geometric, block-like images that are a perceptual observation of abstract forms in urban landscapes," said Rufatto. "By stripping down the narrative and simplifying, sometimes blurring the borders between representation and the real, the images reveal the harmony and dreamlike quality of life itself."

Check out the full list of winners and place-getters from the 2022 Minimalist Photography Awards in our gallery.

Source: 2022 Minimalist Photography Awards

