Style reigns supreme in the 2022 Minimalist Photography Awards

Now in its fourth year, each edition of the Minimalist Photography Awards continues to impress with its celebration of all things simple, and the 2022 winners carry this torch in awe-inspiring style. Compelling architecture, stunning snaps from the street and aerial images of an Icelandic river all feature as part of this year's awardees, with a German photographer's impressions of starling murmurations taking out the top prize.

"The Minimalist Photography Award is the only foundation that deals extensively and professionally with minimalist photography as a branch of photography in which the photographic artistic vision takes the lead," says founder and president of the awards, Milad Safabakhsh.

As in previous years, the winners are spread out across 12 different categories, each selected from more than 3,400 submissions from 43 different countries. These include compelling Street Photography, such as the dangling hands at Hungarian Parliament (seen above), encounters between rainbows and empty street signs in the Conceptual category, and mesmerizing starling murmurations in the Abstract category (seen below).

German photographer Daniel Dencescu earned first place in the Abstract category for the above image, and also took out the Minimalist Photographer of the Year 2022 for his series capturing different forms of these amazing bird flight formations. Another image to catch the eye is the below snap of a river in Iceland, which won first place in the Aerial category.

Winning third place in the Abstract category is the following image "Line Form and Color" from photographer Gleici Rufatto.

"With a playful approach to color and form, the geometric, block-like images that are a perceptual observation of abstract forms in urban landscapes," said Rufatto. "By stripping down the narrative and simplifying, sometimes blurring the borders between representation and the real, the images reveal the harmony and dreamlike quality of life itself."

