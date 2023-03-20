© 2023 New Atlas
Dazzling hand-held winners of the 2023 Mobile Photography Awards

By Loz Blain
March 19, 2023
Dazzling hand-held winners of the 2023 Mobile Photography Awards
Geocentric Explorations – First place in Landscapes and Wildlife
Geocentric Explorations – First place in Landscapes and Wildlife
Geocentric Explorations – First place in Landscapes and Wildlife
Geocentric Explorations – First place in Landscapes and Wildlife
Heart of Water – first place, Silhouettes
Heart of Water – first place, Silhouettes
Souls of the Ancient Sea Bed – first place, Artificial Intelligence
Souls of the Ancient Sea Bed – first place, Artificial Intelligence
Miners of Ijan Volcano – first place, travel/transportation
Miners of Ijan Volcano – first place, travel/transportation
Eyes – first place, macro/details
Eyes – first place, macro/details
Steel, Glass and All That Jazz – first place, Architecture and Design
Steel, Glass and All That Jazz – first place, Architecture and Design
The Scenery After the Rain – first place, Water/Snow/Ice
The Scenery After the Rain – first place, Water/Snow/Ice
Washing Elephant, Chitwan – first place, Black & White
Washing Elephant, Chitwan – first place, Black & White
Old Mate – first place, Portraits / Self Portraits
Old Mate – first place, Portraits / Self Portraits
Indifference – first place, Street Photography
Indifference – first place, Street Photography
Spirit of City – first place, The Darkness / Noir
Spirit of City – first place, The Darkness / Noir
Nunset 2 – first place, People
Nunset 2 – first place, People
Flight Pattern – first place, Digital Art & Visual FX
Flight Pattern – first place, Digital Art & Visual FX
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
From the diverse portfolio of 2023 Grand Prize winner Glenn Homann, of Australia
If you've got a photographer's eye, today's smartphones certainly won't hold you back from taking incredible photos. The winners of the 12th annual Mobile Photography Awards prove that the best camera truly is the one you've got with you.

Dinosaurs among us may remember when mobile phones started getting cameras around the turn of the millennium. It looked like such hubris stuffing these not-even-a-megapixel digital cameras into phones with screen resolutions even smaller. Nokia's first crack at a cameraphone in 2001, for example, was the 7650, which would take you a terrible 640 x 480 picture, and then show it to you on a 176 x 208-pixel screen.

Clearly, things have moved along just a tad. With today's smartphones, everyone's got a monster of a digital camera in their pocket at all times. The result has been an utter decimation in camera sales, which peaked around 2010 and have since plunged a staggering 93%. The overwhelming majority of photos are now taken on mobile devices, so it's just as well that the hardware is now so damn good.

Old Mate – first place, Portraits / Self Portraits
Old Mate – first place, Portraits / Self Portraits

"Mobile photography has come a long way, and it is exciting to see the quality of the images that can be created with just a smartphone," says Daniel Berman, Founder of the Mobile Photography Awards. "The Mobile Photography Awards are a testament to the power of this medium, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

Across 12 categories, including an "Artificial Intelligence" category as well as more traditional areas like Landscapes, Travel, Architecture, Street Photography and more creative designations like Silhouettes and The Darkness / Noir, judges attempted to highlight the unique "accessibility, immediacy and portability" of mobile devices in their selections from a record number of international entries.

The overall winner for 2023 is Glenn Homann of Australia, who mainly shoots on iPhone and submitted a broad portfolio of works highlighting his talents in several different areas.

"Oh wow," stated Homann, "I’m blown away. This recognition means a lot to me, and I hope it will inspire others to explore the endless possibilities of mobile photography."

Miners of Ijan Volcano – first place, travel/transportation
Miners of Ijan Volcano – first place, travel/transportation

Jump into the gallery to see all this year's winners, plus Homann's entire portfolio of submitted works.

Source: Mobile Photography Awards

Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007, and has since proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer, as well as a senior features writer. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on eVTOLs, hydrogen, energy, aviation, audiovisual, weird stuff and things that go fast.

