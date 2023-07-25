Celebrating the city: 2023 Urban Photo Award finalists announced

The Urban Photo Awards has announced its 2023 finalists, settling on a collection of visually arresting images of city life from photographers worldwide. Here’s a handpicked selection of the images still in the running to take out awards this year.

Photographs are organized into themed categories – streets, people, spaces, and creative – and run the gamut from moody black-and-whites to color-saturated moments in time and brain-bending artistic pieces.

Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Streets. "Sorrento" (Italy) Antonio Sarno

Many of the photos are a celebration of human strength, vulnerability, or wonder. A balding man’s windswept white hair mimics the clouds he’s gazing at. Three maiko, apprentice geishas, sit in a taxi in Kyoto, waiting for their driver. A tourist on LA's Hollywood Boulevard gets directions from Superman. A solitary woman dressed head-to-toe in red walks unhurriedly past a thundering fountain in Paris.

Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Streets. "Tre Maiko A Gion" (Italy) Fabrizio Bonifazi

Images of spaces that don’t feature people (or feature few people) still have a living quality about them expressed through their symmetry and scale.

Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Spaces. "Pendulum" (Russian Federation) Evgeniya Strygina

Whereas photographs in the creative category push boundaries, sometimes into the wonderfully absurd, such as the image of a poodle sitting in a car, waiting for its owner to finish making repairs.

Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Creative. "Repair" (Netherlands) Marcel Van Balken

Unlike previous years, the jury’s rankings of this year’s finalists remain a secret; the images appear alphabetically, sorted according to the photographer’s name.

The winner’s shortlist will be announced in mid-September, followed by the unveiling of the winners during the Trieste Photo Days festival from the 27th to the 29th of October, 2023.

In the meantime, take a look through our gallery for more highlights from 2023’s finalists.