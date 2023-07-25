© 2023 New Atlas
Celebrating the city: 2023 Urban Photo Award finalists announced

By Paul McClure
July 24, 2023
Celebrating the city: 2023 Urban Photo Award finalists announced
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Streets. "My Beloved Dog" (Poland)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Streets. "Letture" (Italy)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Streets. "Half Circle" (India)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Creative. "The Future Reflects The Past" (Brazil)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Creative. "Desigual" (Italy)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Spaces. Untitled (Switzerland)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Streets. "Tre Maiko A Gion" (Italy)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Streets. "Incontri Ravvicinati Del Terzo Tipo" (Italy)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Spaces. "NYC Transportation Hub" (China)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, People. "Piercing Eyes" (South Africa)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Streets. "Sorrento" (Italy)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, People. "Redwalk" (Netherlands)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, People. "Children Of Arbore" (Philippines)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, People. "Superman To The Rescue" (Turkey)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Spaces. "Lost In An Empty City" (Japan)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, People. "Foggy Elephant" (India)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Spaces. "Pendulum" (Russian Federation)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Creative. "Repair" (Netherlands)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Creative. "Flamboyance" (Germany)
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Creative. "Me Tabular Iceberg At Dawn On The Solstice In The Weddell Sea" (USA)
The Urban Photo Awards has announced its 2023 finalists, settling on a collection of visually arresting images of city life from photographers worldwide. Here’s a handpicked selection of the images still in the running to take out awards this year.

Photographs are organized into themed categories – streets, people, spaces, and creative – and run the gamut from moody black-and-whites to color-saturated moments in time and brain-bending artistic pieces.

Many of the photos are a celebration of human strength, vulnerability, or wonder. A balding man’s windswept white hair mimics the clouds he’s gazing at. Three maiko, apprentice geishas, sit in a taxi in Kyoto, waiting for their driver. A tourist on LA's Hollywood Boulevard gets directions from Superman. A solitary woman dressed head-to-toe in red walks unhurriedly past a thundering fountain in Paris.

Images of spaces that don’t feature people (or feature few people) still have a living quality about them expressed through their symmetry and scale.

Whereas photographs in the creative category push boundaries, sometimes into the wonderfully absurd, such as the image of a poodle sitting in a car, waiting for its owner to finish making repairs.

Unlike previous years, the jury’s rankings of this year’s finalists remain a secret; the images appear alphabetically, sorted according to the photographer’s name.

The winner’s shortlist will be announced in mid-September, followed by the unveiling of the winners during the Trieste Photo Days festival from the 27th to the 29th of October, 2023.

In the meantime, take a look through our gallery for more highlights from 2023’s finalists.

Paul McClure
