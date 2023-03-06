© 2023 New Atlas
The struggle is over in the World Nature Photography Awards

By Loz Blain
March 05, 2023
The struggle is over in the World Nature Photography Awards
1/19
Seaweed Blenny: a seaweed blenny peeks out of its hidey hole
Foggy Morning: Mycenas fungi in gorgeous half-light
I'm Coming For You: a male hooded merganser skims the surface.
Playgroup: Japanese macaques snuggle together
Danger in the Mud: the patient eye of a mud-caked predator
Ride on You: Japanese stream toads watching over a tangled mass of egg-strings
Harlequin Shrimps: A couple of Harlequin shrimps on a blue seastar
Thankfulness: an endangered lesser antilean iguana rubs its scaly belly
The Grand Tetons: a spectacular panorama starring the Milky Way
The Ghost of the Rocks: a red crab sits stoic as water washes over it
Tree of Life: an uprooted eucalyptus tree looks surreal when viewed from above
Injured Fur Seal: an Australian sealion injured by a propeller
The World is Mine: a rare snow leopard triggers a camera trap high up in the mountains
Underwater Colorful Snowstorm: spawning coral offer a festival of purple
The Guts: a climber captured from within a glacier
The Home of the Kestrel: a small bird finds shelter in a rusted-out streetlamp
Caviar: a male Eastern gobbleguts with a gobful of eggs
Catch Me If You Can: a leopard scales a tree trunk
The winners have been announced in the third annual World Nature Photography Awards. A haunting glance from a mud-crusted crocodile lying in wait takes the top honors, but there's a visual feast to enjoy from the other winners and runners-up.

Based in London, this completely independent contest aims to encourage people all over the world to take in different perspectives, and change their own behavior and decisions for the good of the planet and its other inhabitants. To put its money where its mouth is, the World Nature Photography Awards team plants a tree for every one of the thousands of entries it receives.

The overall World Nature Photographer of the Year for 2023 is Germany's Jens Cullman, who shot the winning image below. Crocodiles are well known for their fast strike and savage power, but Danger in the Mud highlights their other key weapon: patience. This yellow-eyed fella has lain in wait long enough for the mud on his snout to bake into a cracked crust.

Danger in the Mud: the patient eye of a mud-caked predatorShot in Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe - Gold in Animal Portraits and winner of this year's World Nature Photographer of the Year grand prize
Danger in the Mud: the patient eye of a mud-caked predator
Shot in Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe - Gold in Animal Portraits and winner of this year's World Nature Photographer of the Year grand prize

Another that caught our eye was The Ghost of the Rocks, which took out the Gold prize in the Behavior-Invertebrates category. Spainiard Javier Herrantz uses a long exposure to turn a wave washing over a stationary red crab into a misty and atmospheric veil.

The Ghost of the Rocks: a red crab sits stoic as water washes over itShot on La Gomera Island, Spain. Gold in the Behavior - Invertebrates category
The Ghost of the Rocks: a red crab sits stoic as water washes over it
Shot on La Gomera Island, Spain. Gold in the Behavior - Invertebrates category

Then there's the extraordinary work of Japan's Norihiro Ikuma, whose shot Ride on You, below, takes us to an underwater landscape that may as well be an alien planet. A stacked pair of Japanese stream toads strike an imperious pose as they watch over an impossibly huge mass of loosely tangled egg strings stretching off into the distance.

Ride on You: Japanese stream toads watching over a tangled mass of egg-stringsShot in the Owase Mountains, Mie, Japan - Gold in the Behavior - Amphibians and reptiles
Ride on You: Japanese stream toads watching over a tangled mass of egg-strings
Shot in the Owase Mountains, Mie, Japan - Gold in the Behavior - Amphibians and reptiles

And it's not all about the category winners. Portugal's Antonio Coelho may only have taken out Bronze in the Plants and Fungi category, but his image Foggy Morning, below, is another example of how sometimes a different perspective on planet Earth can place the familiar in a spectacularly different light.

Foggy Morning: Mycenas fungi in gorgeous half-lightTaken in Recarei, Paredes, Portugal - Bronze in the Plants and Fungi category
Foggy Morning: Mycenas fungi in gorgeous half-light
Taken in Recarei, Paredes, Portugal - Bronze in the Plants and Fungi category

Check out the image gallery for the rest of the winners and a few of our favorite runners-up. Pop back and check out last year's winners if you need a little more of nature's beauty up your optical nerve today.

With the announcement of the 2023 winners, the World Nature Photography Awards has also opened up entries for next year's competition, with an entry fee of UK£30 (~US$36) getting you six entries – and six trees planted.

Source: World Nature Photography Awards

