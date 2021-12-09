The stunning winners of the 360 Degree Photo Awards

A beautiful shot of a lone farmhouse facing a looming thunderstorm has taken the top prize in this year’s 360 Degree Photo Awards. The small photo contest punches above its weight with a spectacular selection of impressive images.

The contest spans the usual assortment of categories, from Landscape and Wildlife to Aerial and Mono, while two portfolio categories focus on collections of images.

Australian Photographer of the Year, Gold Award, 1st Place, Mono. Diana Fernie

Alongside winners in individual categories the contest awards two big prizes, an Australian Photographer of the Year award and an International Photographer of the Year award. Next to Karen Massier’s aforementioned incredible storm photograph winning the International Photographer of the Year award, an evocative black-and-white snap of a crocodile from Diana Fernie won the Australian Photographer of the Year prize.

The competition also allocates Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum awards to individual photographs. The judges score each image individually out of 100 and then overall scores are averaged to determine the final awards (Bronze being 70 to 79, Silver 80 to 89, etc).

Silver Award, 1st Place, Landscape Portfolio Grant Galbraith

Particular highlights from this years competition include a stunning portfolio of waterfall imagery from Grant Galbraith and a gorgeous painterly shot of a wood cabin from Douglas Porter.

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this year’s 360 Degree Photo Awards.

Source: 360 Photo Awards