© 2021 New Atlas
Photography

The stunning winners of the 360 Degree Photo Awards

By Rich Haridy
December 09, 2021
The stunning winners of the 36...
International Photographer of the Year, Gold Award, 1st Place, Landscape.
International Photographer of the Year, Gold Award, 1st Place, Landscape.
View 15 Images
International Photographer of the Year, Gold Award, 1st Place, Landscape.
1/15
International Photographer of the Year, Gold Award, 1st Place, Landscape.
Silver Award, 1st Place, Landscape Portfolio
2/15
Silver Award, 1st Place, Landscape Portfolio
Silver Award, 1st Place, Landscape Portfolio
3/15
Silver Award, 1st Place, Landscape Portfolio
Silver Award, 1st Place, Landscape Portfolio
4/15
Silver Award, 1st Place, Landscape Portfolio
Silver Award, 1st Place, Landscape Portfolio
5/15
Silver Award, 1st Place, Landscape Portfolio
Gold Award, 1st Place, Wildlife.
6/15
Gold Award, 1st Place, Wildlife.
Silver Award, 1st Place, People.
7/15
Silver Award, 1st Place, People.
Silver Award, 1st Place, Travel Portfolio.
8/15
Silver Award, 1st Place, Travel Portfolio.
Silver Award, 1st Place, Travel Portfolio.
9/15
Silver Award, 1st Place, Travel Portfolio.
Silver Award, 1st Place, Travel Portfolio.
10/15
Silver Award, 1st Place, Travel Portfolio.
Silver Award, 1st Place, Travel Portfolio.
11/15
Silver Award, 1st Place, Travel Portfolio.
Platinum Award, 1st Place, Creative.
12/15
Platinum Award, 1st Place, Creative.
Silver Award, 1st Place, Mobile.
13/15
Silver Award, 1st Place, Mobile.
Australian Photographer of the Year, Gold Award, 1st Place, Mono.
14/15
Australian Photographer of the Year, Gold Award, 1st Place, Mono.
Gold Award, 1st Place, Aerial.
15/15
Gold Award, 1st Place, Aerial.
View gallery - 15 images

A beautiful shot of a lone farmhouse facing a looming thunderstorm has taken the top prize in this year’s 360 Degree Photo Awards. The small photo contest punches above its weight with a spectacular selection of impressive images.

The contest spans the usual assortment of categories, from Landscape and Wildlife to Aerial and Mono, while two portfolio categories focus on collections of images.

Australian Photographer of the Year, Gold Award, 1st Place, Mono.
Australian Photographer of the Year, Gold Award, 1st Place, Mono.

Alongside winners in individual categories the contest awards two big prizes, an Australian Photographer of the Year award and an International Photographer of the Year award. Next to Karen Massier’s aforementioned incredible storm photograph winning the International Photographer of the Year award, an evocative black-and-white snap of a crocodile from Diana Fernie won the Australian Photographer of the Year prize.

The competition also allocates Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum awards to individual photographs. The judges score each image individually out of 100 and then overall scores are averaged to determine the final awards (Bronze being 70 to 79, Silver 80 to 89, etc).

Silver Award, 1st Place, Landscape Portfolio
Silver Award, 1st Place, Landscape Portfolio

Particular highlights from this years competition include a stunning portfolio of waterfall imagery from Grant Galbraith and a gorgeous painterly shot of a wood cabin from Douglas Porter.

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this year’s 360 Degree Photo Awards.

Source: 360 Photo Awards

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

PhotographyPhotoAwardsCompetitionPhotographersDrone photography
No comments
Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!