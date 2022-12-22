Amkov Pro camera system is aimed at vloggers on a budget

Most of us do just fine with regular camcorders and smartphone cameras, but vloggers (video bloggers) have special requirements. The Amkov Pro is designed with such folks in mind, as it combines multiple vloggy features in a fairly inexpensive package.

At the heart of the setup is the Amkov camera itself. It shoots 4K/60fps video via a Sony 80-mm lens (which can be swapped for other lenses as needed) and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 CMOS sensor. Footage and stills are recorded on a user-supplied memory card of up to 128GB in capacity.

Some of the camera's other features include a 3-inch IPS screen that can be flipped up and forward for shooting selfies; a built-in condenser microphone; a 3.5-mm line-in port for an external mic; time-lapse and slow-motion video capability; a pop-up LED fill light; and a 3.7V/800-mAh lithium-ion battery that is claimed to be good for 50 minutes of use per charge.

When the tripod's legs are folded in, it can be used as an adjustable-angle camera handle Amkov

While the camera is available on its own, the Pro package adds a miniature shotgun mic and a mini tripod. The latter doubles as a handle when its legs are folded in, plus it features a 2,500-mAh battery that boosts total runtime to six hours. It also packs a wireless remote that can be removed to start and stop recording from a distance of up to 10 m (33 ft).

The Amkov Pro is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$139 will get you a complete setup – the planned retail price is $249. It's demonstrated in the video below.

Potential backers might also want to check out the successfully Kickstarted vlogging-oriented Idolcam, which features a gimbal-stabilized camera. Pricing for it presently starts at $349.

Source: Kickstarter

