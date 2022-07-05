The 2022 Astronomy Photographer of the Year shortlist is out of this world

Perhaps the greatest space photography competition in the universe, the Astronomy Photographer of the Year has revealed its 2022 shortlist and its nothing short of spectacular. Here are some handpicked highlights, from a stunning moonrise over an ancient English tower to a surreal glimpse of the Milky Way above the highest motorway in the world.

People & Space. The Starry Sky Over the World’s Highest National Highway. The illuminated National Highway 219, the highest national highway in the world. Taken with SIGMA ILCE-1 camera, 20 mm f/2.8, ISO 800, 245-second total exposure. Shannan, Tibet. Yang Sutie

In its 14th year the Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest covers a broad range of astrophotography styles, including complex shots of galaxies or nebulae and stylish night photography placing the landscape of our planet in front of the wonders of the galaxy. This year the contest spanned nine main categories (covering everything from Planets, Comets, and Aurorae, to the Moon and the Sun), alongside a special Youth category and two special prizes focusing on the best newcomer and the most innovative photography.

People & Space. Equinox Moon and Glastonbury Tor. A single exposure captures people enjoying the full Harvest Moon rising behind Glastonbury Tor in the United Kingdom in September 2021. Taken with Sigma 150–600 mm telescope, SLIK tripod, Canon EOS 5D Mark II camera, 600 mm f/6.37, 1/8-second exposure Hannah Rochford

More than 3,000 images were submitted this year, across 67 different countries. Many shots came from enthusiastic amateurs, such as Hannah Rochford’s incredible shot of a massive orange Moon rising over an iconic English hill.

“The perspective never fails to excite me,” explained Rochford. “I took this from a few miles away from the Tor to get that ‘gigantic’ Moon look. A lot of people think that this is a composite, but it is one image. I took it with my 10-year-old, second-hand Canon camera.”

Aurorae. An Icelandic Saga. The Aurora Borealis above the wreck of the Gardur in the Westfjords region of Iceland. Taken with Canon 6D Mark II camera, 24mm f/2, ISO 400, 10-second exposure Carl Gallagher

Other earthbound highlights include Carl Gallagher’s gorgeous shot of the Aurora Borealis in front of a wrecked whaling ship in Iceland. Gallagher is keen to stress his shot was a single exposure and not stitched or stacked.

“It was quite a powerful experience to see this rusting vessel, once a whaling ship, now sitting on the beach at the end of the fjord with the aurora just beginning to appear through gaps in the cloud,” said Gallagher. “I never stack, blend or stitch images – it’s just a simple, single, moment in time.”

Sun. Clouds of Hydrogen Gas. Taken with QHYCCD QHY5III-174M camera, 5040mm f/33.6, 1000 x 12-millisecond frame exposures Simon Tang

Other shots are certainly more otherworldly, from incredible views of our neighbors the Moon, or our Sun, to intergalactic jaunts glimpsing mind bending nebulae. Take a look through the 2022 Astronomy Photographer of the Year gallery for more highlights from this year’s shortlist.

The winners will be announced on September 15.

Source: Royal Museum Greenwich