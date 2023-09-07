© 2023 New Atlas
Head-terning images: The Bird Photographer of the Year 2023 winners

By Paul McClure
September 06, 2023
Head-terning images: The Bird Photographer of the Year 2023 winners
Best Portrait, gold winner. "Glistening-green" (Spain)
Best Portrait, gold winner. "Glistening-green" (Spain)
Best Portrait, gold winner. "Glistening-green" (Spain)
Best Portrait, gold winner. "Glistening-green" (Spain)
Overall winner. "Grab the Bull by the Horns" (US)
Overall winner. "Grab the Bull by the Horns" (US)
Young Bird Photographer of the Year 2023. "Blue Hour and Red Moon" (Germany)
Young Bird Photographer of the Year 2023, 15-17 Years gold award winner. "Blue Hour and Red Moon" (Germany)
Birds in the Environment, gold award winner. "Sunflower Paradise" (Poland)
Birds in the Environment, gold award winner. "Sunflower Paradise" (Poland)
Black and White, gold award winner. "Fascinating Droplet" (Australia)
Black and White, gold award winner. "Fascinating Droplet" (Australia)
Conservation (Single Image), gold award winner. "Don't Make War" (UK)
Conservation (Single Image), gold award winner. "Don't Make War" (UK)
Comedy Bird Photo, gold award winner. "No Way Out" (Italy)
Comedy Bird Photo, gold award winner. "No Way Out" (Italy)
Birds in Flight, gold award winner. "Flying Sword" (Spain)
Birds in Flight, gold award winner. "Flying Sword" (Spain)
12-14 Years, gold award winner. "High-Key Terns" (Sweden)
12-14 Years, gold award winner. "High-Key Terns" (Sweden)
Bird Behavior, bronze award winner. :
Bird Behavior, bronze award winner. "A Mother's Love" (China)
Urban Birds, bronze award winner. "Dawn at the Door of the Farmhouse" (Spain)
Urban Birds, bronze award winner. "Dawn at the Door of the Farmhouse" (Spain)
Bird Behavior, silver award winner. "Blue-Footed Fishing Dive" (UK)
Bird Behavior, silver award winner. "Blue-Footed Fishing Dive" (UK)
11 Years and Under, gold award winner. "Verditer Flycatcher" (India)
11 Years and Under, gold award winner. "Verditer Flycatcher" (India)
Birds in the Environment, bronze award winner. "Staring at the River" (Netherlands)
Birds in the Environment, bronze award winner. "Staring at the River" (Netherlands)
Comedy Bird Photo, silver award winner. "More Fish Please!" (Switzerland)
Comedy Bird Photo, silver award winner. "More Fish Please!" (Switzerland)
Comedy Bird Photo, bronze award winner. "Northern Crested Caracara Display" (US)
Comedy Bird Photo, bronze award winner. "Northern Crested Caracara Display" (US)
Best Portrait, bronze award winner. "Coming Storm" (US)
Best Portrait, bronze award winner. "Coming Storm" (US)
Conservation (Single Image), silver award winner. "Seeing Eye to Eye" (UK)
Conservation (Single Image), silver award winner. "Seeing Eye to Eye" (UK)
Urban Birds, gold award winner. "A Moment of Prayer" (Finland)
Urban Birds, gold award winner. "A Moment of Prayer" (Finland)
Birds in Flight, silver award winner. "Green Planet Flamingoes" (Ireland)
Birds in Flight, silver award winner. "Green Planet Flamingoes" (Ireland)
The Bird Photographer of the Year has announced its 2023 competition winners, a stunning celebration of our fine feathered friends. From finches and falcons to penguins and owls, the competition produced some amazing images of birds doing what they do best – including flying, feeding, and fighting – and looking magnificent doing it.

More than 20,000 images were submitted by photographers from around the world, each vying for the £5,000 (US$6,250) grand prize. In the adult competition, photographers competed in eight categories: Best Portrait, Birds in the Environment, Bird Behavior, Birds in Flight, Black and White, Urban Birds, Conservation (Single Image) and Comedy Bird Photo. There was also a Conservation Award, Portfolio Award, and Video Award.

The grand prize was taken out by Jack Zhi from the US, who captured the dramatic moment a peregrine falcon fiercely protected her young from a pelican who got too close. The image is all the more impressive given the speed at which peregrine falcons have been known to dive swoop: around 200 mph (320 km/h).

Overall winner. "Grab the Bull by the Horns" (US)
Overall winner. "Grab the Bull by the Horns" (US)

“For four years, I attempted to capture the rare sight of the female falcon attacking large brown pelicans with incredible speed and agility,” said Zhi. “I love the eyes of the pelican in this image – surprised and scared. The action was fast and over in the blink of an eye. But I’ll remember that moment forever.

The Young Bird Photographer of the Year award went to 17-year-old German photographer Anton Trexler for his atmospheric image of a blackbird silhouetted against a red moon.

Young Bird Photographer of the Year 2023. "Blue Hour and Red Moon" (Germany)
Young Bird Photographer of the Year 2023, 15-17 Years gold award winner. "Blue Hour and Red Moon" (Germany)

Other standouts include the gold award winner in the Birds in the Environment category, Mateusz Piesiak from Poland, for Sunflower Paradise, showing a brambling taking advantage of dried, unharvested sunflowers against a wintery sky.

Birds in the Environment, gold award winner. "Sunflower Paradise" (
Birds in the Environment, gold award winner. "Sunflower Paradise" (Poland)

Fascinating Droplet by Australia’s Jason Moore won the gold award in the Black and White category for his image of a young musk duck mesmerized by a drop of water falling from its mother’s mouth. The young duck’s curiosity is palpable.

Black and White, gold award winner. "Fascinating Droplet" (Australia)
Black and White, gold award winner. "Fascinating Droplet" (Australia)

A controversial photograph was the gold winner of the Conservation (Single Image) category. In Don’t Make War, Ewan Heath-Flynn, UK, captures a Maltese hunter proudly holding a dead European turtle dove in one hand and a gun in the other. BirdLife Malta, a local conservation NGO, condemns the traditional practice of killing these birds.

Conservation (Single Image), gold award winner. "Don't Make War" (UK)
Conservation (Single Image), gold award winner. "Don't Make War" (UK)

Comedy gold went to No Way Out, in which a purple heron struggles to eat its latest meal, a crucian carp that appears to be too big for its mouth. The photographer is Antonio Aguti from Italy.

Comedy Bird Photo, gold award winner. "No Way Out" (Italy)
Comedy Bird Photo, gold award winner. "No Way Out" (Italy)

The competition organizers were awed by the talent displayed in this year's competition. But the Bird Photographer of the Year competition is about more than beautiful bird pictures. It’s also about raising awareness around conservation, this year donating £5,000 (US$6,250) to partner charity Birds on the Brink, which provides funding to bird conservation projects worldwide.

“Each image is not merely a testament to the immense talent of our photographers, but a poignant reminder of the breathtaking beauty of birds,” said Will Nicholls, director of Bird Photographer of the Year. “The astounding caliber of these photographs underscores a vital message: let us champion the cause of conservation, so that future generations can marvel at the real-life inspirations behind these extraordinary images.”

All awarded images will appear in a hardback coffee-table book published by William Collins and available to buy on the Bird Photographer of the Year website. You can check out some of our favorites in our gallery.

Source: Bird Photographer of the Year

