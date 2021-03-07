© 2021 New Atlas
Surreal sights in the Black and White Minimalist Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
March 07, 2021
Top 50. 'Snowboard Track on Norikura'. Hakuba, Japan.
First Place Winner. 'Alone'. Taken with a Mavic2 Pro drone in Iceland.
Second Place Winner. 'Sit down, Free thoughts'.
Third Place Winner. 'Sossusvlei Trees'. Namibia
Top 50. 'Jungle Fall'. Timbumana in Bali, Indonesia.
Top 50. 'Milky Way'.
Top 50. 'Solo'. Shot with a Fujifilm GFX 50S, 23mm lens.
Top 50. 'Lead Me Home'. Suffolk, England, UK.
Top 50. 'Tarnhows in the Mist'. Tarn Hows, Lake District National Park, UK. Fuji XT2, 10-24mm lens, 1/808sec, f 8.0
Top 50. 'Bus Stop'. Shibetsu, Hokkaido.
Top 50. 'Downstairs'.
Top 50. 'fascinated by'.
Top 50. 'Zeeland Bridge'.
Top 50. 'Snowboard Track on Norikura'. Hakuba, Japan.
Top 50. 'Douglas' Field'.
Top 50. 'Geleenbeek in the Rain'.
Top 50. 'Kirribilli Palms'. Shot on a Hasselblad 500cm and hand developed.
Top 50. 'Sky'.
Top 50. 'Quietly'.
Top 50. 'Solitude J'.
In its first year, the Black and White Minimalist Photography awards presents a sublime collection of esoteric monochrome imagery. From surreal architectural abstractions to desolate snowbound compositions, the contest is a rich reminder of the power of minimalism.

The top prize in the inaugural competition went to UK fine art photographer Tim Nevell. His gorgeous drone shot focuses on a remote road in Iceland.

“…we were traveling to Myvatn in the North of the island and this was a scene about 50 miles from the village,” says Nevell. “I loved the desolate volcanic landscape covered in snow and the distant endless horizon perspective.”

Second place went to experienced Swiss fine art photographer Pierre Pellegrini. His serene shot of a lone park bench was submitted accompanied by a poetic caption.

“Sit down, free thoughts. Sit on a bench, surrounded by nature. Free your mind and thoughts. Life,” Pellegrini writes.

The contest was founded by the creators of Black and White Minimalism magazine, and it gathered nearly 1,500 entries in its first year. The top prize is US$1,000.

As with other "minimalist" photography competitions, there is no clear definition of what constitutes a minimalist photographer. And subsequently, there are very few restrictions to limit entries other than the images must be black and white (or sepia).

Take a look through our handpicked highlights from this powerfully austere photography contest.

Source: Minimalism Mag

