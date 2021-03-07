Surreal sights in the Black and White Minimalist Photography Awards

In its first year, the Black and White Minimalist Photography awards presents a sublime collection of esoteric monochrome imagery. From surreal architectural abstractions to desolate snowbound compositions, the contest is a rich reminder of the power of minimalism.

The top prize in the inaugural competition went to UK fine art photographer Tim Nevell. His gorgeous drone shot focuses on a remote road in Iceland.

First Place Winner. 'Alone'. Taken with a Mavic2 Pro drone in Iceland. Tim Nevell

“…we were traveling to Myvatn in the North of the island and this was a scene about 50 miles from the village,” says Nevell. “I loved the desolate volcanic landscape covered in snow and the distant endless horizon perspective.”

Second place went to experienced Swiss fine art photographer Pierre Pellegrini. His serene shot of a lone park bench was submitted accompanied by a poetic caption.

Second Place Winner. 'Sit down, Free thoughts'. Pierre Pellegrini

“Sit down, free thoughts. Sit on a bench, surrounded by nature. Free your mind and thoughts. Life,” Pellegrini writes.

The contest was founded by the creators of Black and White Minimalism magazine, and it gathered nearly 1,500 entries in its first year. The top prize is US$1,000.

Top 50. 'Bus Stop'. Shibetsu, Hokkaido. Roy Iwasaki

As with other "minimalist" photography competitions, there is no clear definition of what constitutes a minimalist photographer. And subsequently, there are very few restrictions to limit entries other than the images must be black and white (or sepia).

Take a look through our handpicked highlights from this powerfully austere photography contest.

Source: Minimalism Mag