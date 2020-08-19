© 2020 New Atlas
Photography

Less is more: The winners of the 2020 Minimalist Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
August 18, 2020
Less is more: The winners of t...
Honorable Mention, Landscape. Whipped Cream Iceberg. Taken off the coast of Greenland
Honorable Mention, Landscape. Whipped Cream Iceberg. Taken off the coast of Greenland
View 29 Images
Winner, Photographer of the Year. From a series titled Exit Vision. A photo-collage, constructed from elements from multiple locations
1/29
Winner, Photographer of the Year. From a series titled Exit Vision. A photo-collage, constructed from elements from multiple locations
Winner, Photographer of the Year. From a series titled Exit Vision. A photo-collage, constructed from elements from multiple locations
2/29
Winner, Photographer of the Year. From a series titled Exit Vision. A photo-collage, constructed from elements from multiple locations
1st Place, Architecture. From a series looking at abandoned structures on prairies in Canada
3/29
1st Place, Architecture. From a series looking at abandoned structures on prairies in Canada
Honorable Mention, Architecture. Ties That Bind
4/29
Honorable Mention, Architecture. Ties That Bind
1st Place, Aerial. Sur La Mer
5/29
1st Place, Aerial. Sur La Mer
1st Place, Fine Art. From a series titled Construction Art
6/29
1st Place, Fine Art. From a series titled Construction Art
1st Place, Street. Coronavirus Confinement. Spain, during the COVID-19 lockdown early in 2020
7/29
1st Place, Street. Coronavirus Confinement. Spain, during the COVID-19 lockdown early in 2020
Honorable Mention, Street. From a series looking at a beach in Le Havre, France
8/29
Honorable Mention, Street. From a series looking at a beach in Le Havre, France
Honorable Mention, Aerial. Cleaning Potatoes
9/29
Honorable Mention, Aerial. Cleaning Potatoes
Honorable Mention, Aerial. The Walk
10/29
Honorable Mention, Aerial. The Walk
Honorable Mention, Aerial. Social Distancing
11/29
Honorable Mention, Aerial. Social Distancing
Honorable Mention, Landscape. White Winter
12/29
Honorable Mention, Landscape. White Winter
Honorable Mention, Landscape. Whipped Cream Iceberg. Taken off the coast of Greenland
13/29
Honorable Mention, Landscape. Whipped Cream Iceberg. Taken off the coast of Greenland
Honorable Mention, Landscape. Rolling Fields, near Linlithgow, Scotland
14/29
Honorable Mention, Landscape. Rolling Fields, near Linlithgow, Scotland
3rd Place, Architecture. From a series exploring Canadian ice huts
15/29
3rd Place, Architecture. From a series exploring Canadian ice huts
Honorable Mention, Architecture. Twister
16/29
Honorable Mention, Architecture. Twister
Honorable Mention, Architecture. Jamkaran mosque – Qom – Iran
17/29
Honorable Mention, Architecture. Jamkaran mosque – Qom – Iran
Honorable Mention, Architecture. Columns
18/29
Honorable Mention, Architecture. Columns
Honorable Mention, Abstract. The Way Out
19/29
Honorable Mention, Abstract. The Way Out
Honorable Mention, Fine Art. Temporary Placeholder. Taken off the coast of Greenland
20/29
Honorable Mention, Fine Art. Temporary Placeholder. Taken off the coast of Greenland
Honorable Mention, Long Exposure. From a series on Japanese Torii gates
21/29
Honorable Mention, Long Exposure. From a series on Japanese Torii gates
Honorable Mention, Night. Taken on top of the Masal’s mountain in north of Iran
22/29
Honorable Mention, Night. Taken on top of the Masal’s mountain in north of Iran
Honorable Mention, Night. From a series taken around Downtown Los Angeles after sunset
23/29
Honorable Mention, Night. From a series taken around Downtown Los Angeles after sunset
Honorable Mention, Night. Paris
24/29
Honorable Mention, Night. Paris
Honorable Mention, Open Theme. Penguin Highway
25/29
Honorable Mention, Open Theme. Penguin Highway
Honorable Mention, Open Theme. Artsy Umbrellas
26/29
Honorable Mention, Open Theme. Artsy Umbrellas
Honorable Mention, Open Theme. Three vertical lines and fourteen pigeons: 3.14 Pi
27/29
Honorable Mention, Open Theme. Three vertical lines and fourteen pigeons: 3.14 Pi
Honorable Mention, Photomanipulation. To Infinity
28/29
Honorable Mention, Photomanipulation. To Infinity
Honorable Mention, Street. Corn
29/29
Honorable Mention, Street. Corn
View gallery - 29 images

In its second year, the Minimalist Photography Awards has delivered another spectacular spread of images truly affirming the ethos, “less is more.” With a focus on abstract patterns and colorful contrasts, this photo contest celebrates images pared back to the bare essentials.

Spanning 12 categories, the competition offers minimalist takes on everything from Architecture and Landscape, to Aerial, Fine Art and Street photography. As with last year, the competition doesn’t deliver a clear definition at to what constitutes a “minimalist photograph.” However, looking at the winning entries, and honorable mentions, it quickly becomes clear what the contest is looking to celebrate.

Winner, Photographer of the Year. From a series titled Exit Vision. A photo-collage, constructed from elements from multiple locations
Winner, Photographer of the Year. From a series titled Exit Vision. A photo-collage, constructed from elements from multiple locations

Focusing on a few fundamental compositional elements – color, shape or texture – the awards deliver an impressive assortment of minimalist and abstract images. This year’s overall Photographer of the Year award went to Australian artist George Byrne, for a series titled Exit Vision. Byrne initially photographed locations in Miami before collaging the disparate elements into single images that feel like surreal real-world depictions of the Memphis graphic design aesthetic.

“I would look for ready-made vignettes of color and form in the built world around me, and then try and repurpose or reinvent them,” explains Byrne. “By embracing the process of photo-assemblage or collage, these photographs have become creations as much as they are observations.”

Honorable Mention, Aerial. Social Distancing
Honorable Mention, Aerial. Social Distancing

Unsurprisingly, many highlights from this year’s contest are deeply influenced by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. From Kathryn Federer’s wonderful aerial shot of a lone car in an empty carpark, titled Social Distancing, to a compelling look at a family in Spain catching some sun during the country’s hard lockdown, the essence of minimalist photography seems eerily well-suited to the overall tone of 2020.

Honorable Mention, Architecture. Twister
Honorable Mention, Architecture. Twister

Take a look through our gallery at more winners and honorable mentions from this year’s strong field of entrants.

And check out last year’s winners here.

Source: Minimalist Photography Awards

View gallery - 29 images

Tags

PhotographyPhotographyAwardsCompetitionAerialDrone photography
Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More