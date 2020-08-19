Less is more: The winners of the 2020 Minimalist Photography Awards

In its second year, the Minimalist Photography Awards has delivered another spectacular spread of images truly affirming the ethos, “less is more.” With a focus on abstract patterns and colorful contrasts, this photo contest celebrates images pared back to the bare essentials.

Spanning 12 categories, the competition offers minimalist takes on everything from Architecture and Landscape, to Aerial, Fine Art and Street photography. As with last year, the competition doesn’t deliver a clear definition at to what constitutes a “minimalist photograph.” However, looking at the winning entries, and honorable mentions, it quickly becomes clear what the contest is looking to celebrate.

Winner, Photographer of the Year. From a series titled Exit Vision. A photo-collage, constructed from elements from multiple locations George Byrne

Focusing on a few fundamental compositional elements – color, shape or texture – the awards deliver an impressive assortment of minimalist and abstract images. This year’s overall Photographer of the Year award went to Australian artist George Byrne, for a series titled Exit Vision. Byrne initially photographed locations in Miami before collaging the disparate elements into single images that feel like surreal real-world depictions of the Memphis graphic design aesthetic.

“I would look for ready-made vignettes of color and form in the built world around me, and then try and repurpose or reinvent them,” explains Byrne. “By embracing the process of photo-assemblage or collage, these photographs have become creations as much as they are observations.”

Honorable Mention, Aerial. Social Distancing Kathrin Federer

Unsurprisingly, many highlights from this year’s contest are deeply influenced by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. From Kathryn Federer’s wonderful aerial shot of a lone car in an empty carpark, titled Social Distancing, to a compelling look at a family in Spain catching some sun during the country’s hard lockdown, the essence of minimalist photography seems eerily well-suited to the overall tone of 2020.

Honorable Mention, Architecture. Twister Kathrin Federer

Take a look through our gallery at more winners and honorable mentions from this year’s strong field of entrants.

Source: Minimalist Photography Awards