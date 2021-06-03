Canon's EOS R3 will keep fast-moving sportscars in sharp focus

Back in April, Canon dropped a few choice details about its upcoming pro-focused mirrorless flagship, the EOS R3. Now the company's drip feed continues with some more key specs, including improved tracking autofocus and internal recording of RAW video.

Canon hasn't offered much in the way of new information on the new full-frame back-illuminated stacked-CMOS image sensor but we do now know that it will work with the company's Digic X processor to capture RAW format files at up to 30 frames per second, with full AF/AE tracking.

The EOS R3 will feature a brand new full-frame, back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, though the megapixel count is an unknown at present Canon

The company already revealed that the camera's AI-driven autofocus system will offer improved face, eye, head and animal body (including birds) detection, but now reports that it will also be able to register and track cars and motorcycles, which could be useful for motorsports photojournalists. And that AF system will be able to focus in low-light conditions, right down to -7 EV or lower.

Video chops include being able to make use of the same object recognition technology as for stills shooting, and support for Canon Log3 for "greater dynamic range and color grading possibilities." Users can also record oversampled 4K or RAW video to the CFexpress card popped in the slot (the camera has two media slots, one for CFexpress and the other for SD), but Canon is yet to reveal video frame rates and the full spread of supported resolutions.

Up to eight stops of image stabilization can be had when the camera is paired with compatible OIS lenses, the camera's hot shoe provides power and data functionality for new accessories, and the R3 will be able to sync with Speedlite flashes while the electronic shutter is active, meaning that "the distortion of fast-moving subjects is virtually eliminated."

The EOS R3 will work with Canon's Mobile File Transfer app, which allows users to add metadata to image files Canon

Elsewhere, the R3 rocks a vari-angle touchscreen LCD display panel, there's built-in wired LAN and 5-GHz Wi-Fi for high-speed data transfer flexibility, and the new model is also reported compatible with Canon's Mobile File Transfer app, which allows for the addition of metadata to images, add voice memos and send images from a smartphone when a Wi-Fi connection is not available.

There's a fair bit of EOS 1D series DNA here too, including the same LP-E19 battery as the EOS-1D X III, a magnesium-alloy dual-grip body that's been sealed against dust and water ingress to the same standards as the 1D series DSLRs, and a familiar control layout – with both multi and smart controllers placed within reach of a user's thumb.

And that's about it for now. Hopefully the next product update will complete the picture, and give us expected pricing and availability.

Source: Canon