Canon puts professionals in focus with EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera

Canon followed Nikon into the full-frame mirrorless camera space in 2018 with the launch of the EOS R system. A more compact RP joined the lineup the following year, and prosumers got two models in 2020. Now Canon has announced a new flavor aimed at professionals called the EOS R3.

As is becoming customary with Canon product launches, the company has opted to share a development announcement prior to a full reveal closer to actual launch. And the EOS R3 is aimed squarely at professional users, with Canon USA's Tatsuro Kano confirming "the company's commitment to professional still and video image and content creators."

The new EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera is destined to sit between the R5 and Canon's flagship DSLR, the EOS 1D X Mk III. In fact, the R3 will benefit from weather sealing equivalent to 1D-class cameras, which should allow for continued use in challenging conditions. The body features an integrated vertical grip section for shooting ease, and Canon says that a mobile app will shortly be available that will cater for wireless data transfer.

In a first for EOS cameras, Canon has developed its own back-illuminated full-frame stacked-CMOS image sensor that's claimed capable of faster read-out speeds when shooting stills. This sensor will also enable continuous image recording of up to 30 frames per second with Dual-Pixel CMOS AF and auto exposure when using the electronic shutter, while reducing rolling shutter distortion too.

The EOS R3 will be built around a brand-new back-illuminated full-frame stacked-CMOS sensor developed and manufactured by Canon Canon

As well as making use of the same kind of AI-driven autofocus capabilities seen in the R5 and R6 cameras, the R3 will be able to detect more subjects for improved performance on difficult assignments.

Interestingly, the electronic viewfinder will be able to track the direction of the user's eye, so photographers can select an initial area for AF tracking just by looking at the location through the viewfinder (this feature is not available for video capture). EyeControl AF and Servo AF will focus on and track moving a subject within that area, and the camera will keep the subject in focus throughout the entire active AF area if Face Detect and Tracking is also in play.

And other than revealing a few new RF lenses, that's about all Canon is giving away for now. More details will follow closer to product launch.

Source: Canon