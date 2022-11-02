Canon launches first 2nd-gen EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera

Canon has updated the EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless camera launched in 2020. The Mark II becomes the first model in the EOS R range to move to the second generation, and boasts a new image sensor, uncropped 4K video chops, and improved subject-tracking AF.

The enthusiast camera gains a few more megapixels thanks to a new 24.2-MP full-frame CMOS sensor, which is paired with Canon's Digic X image processing engine.

The R6 II's Dual Pixel CMOS AF II is reported to cover 100% of the frame area, offering up to 1,053 autofocus points. Head, face and eye detection of human subjects is cooked in, and to make subject detection easier, Canon has included an auto mode that can select the appropriate human/animal/bird/vehicle subject type. Meanwhile deep learning technology has added the power to recognize trains and airplanes as well as track the whole body, face or eye of horses.

The EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless camera is built around a new 24-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor Canon

Low-light shooting is made possible by ISO200 to 102,400 sensitivity, which can be expanded to ISO204,800, up to eight stops of 5-axis in-body image stabilization are available, and the camera is capable of up to 40 frames per second continuous shooting when using the electronic shutter, or 12 fps with the mechanical shutter release. And in a first for full-frame EOS cameras, there's 30-fps RAW burst shooting with 0.5 pre-shoot.

Movie-makers will appreciate the ability to record uncropped 4K video from oversampled 6K at 59.94 fps (let's say 60 fps) with 10-bit 4:2:2 color, or 6K RAW footage at 60 fps to a compatible external recorder. Full HD video is ready to please slow-mo creators with frame rates up to 180 fps for up to 60 minutes of continuous recording. If using compatible RF glass, the camera can automatically compensate for slight changes caused by the operator breathing during handheld video recording.

The EOS R6 Mark II is compatible with Canon's RF lenses, or EF-EOS R, EF and EF-S glass with an adapter (but not EF-M) Canon

Around back is a 0.5-inch, 3.69-million-dot OLED viewfinder that supports a refresh rate of up to 120 fps, and a 3-inch, 1.62-million-dot vari-angle LCD touch monitor. Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi are included for remote operation and wireless data transfer, or there's USB-C for cabling the camera to a smartphone if preferred, while also allowing the camera to serve as a webcam. Content is saved to dual UHS-II SD card slots.

The EOS R6 Mark II is available later this month for a body-only price of US$2,499, or bundled with a RF24-105 F4.0-7.1 IS STM USM lens for $2,799 or a RF24-105 F4 L IS USM lens for $3,599.

Product page: EOS R6 Mark II